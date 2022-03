Current Records: Wichita State 13-11; Memphis 16-9 The Wichita State Shockers haven't won a game against the Memphis Tigers since Jan. 9 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Wichita State and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The Tigers should still be riding high after a win, while the Shockers will be looking to get back in the win column.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO