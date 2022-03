(SOUNDBITE OF LEE MORGAN'S "THE SIDEWINDER") Fifty years ago this Saturday, the brilliant jazz trumpeter Lee Morgan was shot and killed during a break between sets at Slugs' Saloon on the Lower East side of Manhattan. He was only 33. The shooter was Helen Morgan, his common-law wife, who had come down to the club to confront him about an affair. Lee Morgan's death has long haunted jazz history, even as his music continues to attract more fans. One of them recently made a discovery that's likely to help keep Morgan's memory alive. From Jazz Night in America and member station WBGO, here's Nate Chinen.

