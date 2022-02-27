You could win tickets to see Silk Sonic in Las Vegas!

Click here to read the full article. The Amazing Johnathan, the veteran magician and comic who headlined in Las Vegas for more than a decade and appeared often on television including stand-up specials and David Letterman’s shows, died late Tuesday at his home in Las Vegas. He was 63 and had been struggling with health problems including cardiomyopathy for several years. His wife, sideshow stunt artist Anastasia Synn, confirmed the news to the Las Vegas Journal-Review today. “I’m losing my beautiful, brilliant husband,” she’d said Tuesday on social media. Born John Edward Szeles on September 9, 1958, in Detroit, he began doing street...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 6 DAYS AGO