‘In the moment’: Adrian Orozco leaves everything on floor in final game with Alexander

Alexander High School’s Adrian Orozco shoots over Lyndon B. Johnson High School Jorge Cazares, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at LBJ High School. (Danny Zaragoza /Laredo Morning Times)

After his final game ever with Alexander High School, Adrian Orozco left the floor with his head high.

He left it after playing every minute in a 60-38 loss to San Antonio Brennan at Gregory-Portland High School in the first round of the playoffs.

He left it scoring 18 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter. He made four long-range 3-pointers and forced the Brennan coach to call his only timeouts of the game.

Orozco left the floor having done everything he possibly could in this game, this season and this career.

And although he’d never fully admit it, he was beginning to see the end approaching sooner than he would’ve liked.

“(Brennan is) a good team and very well coached. They have some very good players,” Orozco said before the game. “All San Antonio schools have that athleticism that some of us lack.”

The Bulldogs held Brennan in check for the first six minutes with their defense and slow pace on offense. The score was 4-2.

Then, the Bears fed the ball to their best player, 6-foot-7 Robert Jackson. Jackson scored 10 unanswered points.

The game was never realistically in doubt after that.

Jackson (14 points and seven rebounds), Deon Williams (12 points and six rebounds), Kingston Flemings (12 points) and Camden Cowgill (11 points) led the way for the Bears.

Three Bulldogs scored in the game; Orozco, Nick Ordonez (13 points) and Lalo Uribe (seven points).

The Bears built an 18-point lead by halftime and put things on cruise control, which is why Orozco couldn’t necessarily call the season a success.

“I don’t look at it that way,” Orozco said. “I see this as the game that really matters.”

Orozco said the team’s goal had always been to make it to the regional round, knowing the challenges that come with that.

Alexander hadn’t been a team built for comebacks, and that was amplified against the more talented Brennan.

The Bulldogs play at a tooth-grindingly slow pace. Their possessions often reach the one-minute mark.

Meanwhile, the Bears can run down the court and get a bucket in a matter of seconds.

The combination resulted in a greatly expanded gap.

Alexander had traded a faster pace for a more efficient offense. The longer a possession takes, the more likely it results in a better shot.

But it’s still a make or miss game with 3-point shot making being a sizable determinant of outcomes. The Bulldogs missed on their 3s and the Bears didn’t.

Offensive rebounding is an added bonus to the slower pace, as well as a low turnover rate and high free-throw attempts.

But athleticism can negate much of that.

The rebounds generally go to the taller players.

A careless pass that can get by Laredo athletes will find its way into longer arms.

It’s hard to get to the free-throw line when a team is denied access into the paint.

And that’s why Orozco didn’t show the same visible sadness that some of his teammates did — at least not in the immediate.

What more could anyone have done?

“It’s just about being in the moment,” Orozco said. “Don’t think about what’s behind or what’s ahead.”

marcus.trevino@lmtonline.com