How to Watch the Series Premiere of ‘Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber’ Live Online for Free Without Cable

"It should be clear that a film or TV series needn’t focus on a person with redeeming social qualities, especially in this late stage of antihero programming," says Chris Vognar of the Showtime anthology series from Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien and executive producer Beth Schacter. "After all, Tony Soprano never won any citizenship awards. But if you don’t have any heft, or at least a touch of critical distance in the story, you run the risk of it taking on the personality of your subject. That can be a problem, especially if the show’s focal point is a shallow, ostentatious lout. Such is the malady of Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, the new Showtime saga about Uber co-founder and Silicon Valley bad boy Travis Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). Loud, flashy and garish, Super Pumped — an anthology series that focuses on a different business disrupter each season (Facebook is set to pick up the torch for season two) — is the TV equivalent of a tech bro. Watching it is like attending a business meeting that refuses to end, attended by self-styled junior masters of the universe who won’t shut up."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO