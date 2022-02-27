ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch the Series Premiere of ‘Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber’ Live Online for Free Without Cable

Cover picture for the articleWhile not everyone is yet familiar with the name Travis Kalanick, most people are well-acquainted with the company he founded in March, 2009. A simple idea with a complicated history, Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Kalanick in “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,” a new series documenting the visionary young man as he...

Daily Californian

Watch Uncharted (2022) Online Free Streaming Here’s How & Where?

Looking for where to watch Uncharted online for free? Sony Pictures has got you covered! You can download or stream the full movie on 123movies, Reddit, YesMovies, PopcornFlix. However, we recommend streaming the movie on Sony’s official website as it is the most authentic and legal option. The Tom Holland movie is not available on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime, but there is a workaround. Keep reading to find out more!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Amazon Renews Hit Series for Season 2 Days After Season 1 Premiere

It didn't take long for Amazon Studios to decide that it had a new hit on its hands. Reacher, based on the iconic Jack Reacher character from author Lee Child's bestselling novel series, released its first season on Prime Video on Friday, February 4th. Fans have quickly taken to this new iteration of the character, with Alan Ritchson stepping in to take on the titular role. On Monday evening, just three days after Reacher's entire first season debuted, Amazon announced that the series had been renewed for a second installment.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Adds Star Comedian to Cast

The world of Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow. Deadline reports that the most recent Law & Order spinoff has added comedian Denis Leary to its second season In a recurring role. The Rescue Me star will play Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who will work alongside Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler. It's not yet clear when Leary will appear in the season.
TV & VIDEOS
PopCrush

‘That ’90s Show’ Announces Cast

More than 15 years after That ’70s Show concluded its run on Fox, the series is coming back as That ’90s Show on Netflix. The main connection to the original series are returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty. On That ’70s Show they played the parents of Topher Grace’s character, Eric Foreman. In this new series, which is set in 1995, Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon) have had a daughter named Leia, who comes to live with Red and Kitty for the summer.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Criminal Minds Revival Reportedly Bringing Back Six Fan-Favorite Cast Members

About two years ago, Criminal Minds aired its series finale, wrapping up 15 years of storytelling with "And in the End." That end turned out to be short-lived, though, as a year after the finale aired, ViacomCBS-owned streaming platform Paramount+ announced they were interested in reviving the procedural show for a prestige miniseries, with the possibility of a full-on revival if the miniseries performs well. Similar to revivals like Saved By the Bell and planned events like the upcoming CSI and LA Law revivals, Criminal Minds would feature both new and returning characters -- and now it sounds like some of the first cast deals are in place.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Terminal List’: Chris Pratt Thriller Series Gets Premiere Date On Amazon Prime Video

The Terminal List has a new addendum. Amazon has set a July 1 premiere date on Prime Video for all eight episodes of the new conspiracy-thriller series starring Chris Pratt. Based on Jack Carr’s bestseller and counting Antoine Fuqua among its executive producers, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. He returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. But as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Where and When to Watch New Episodes of 1883

1883's 10-episode first season rides on this weekend. The Yellowstone prequel series premiered in late 2021 and became the biggest show yet for Paramount+. Last week's episode saw us check in with Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) after the traumatic events of Episode 5 and gave us a deeper look at Thomas' (LaMonica Garrett) new romance. In the upcoming episode, the Duttons and their caravan have more dangerous weather to contend with on their way west. And we thought treacherous rivers were harrowing enough!
TV SERIES
Bill Gurley
Uma Thurman
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Kyle Chandler
Travis Kalanick
Arianna Huffington
ComicBook

New Limited Series Continues its Reign Atop Netflix Charts

Julia Garner, the scene-stealing breakout star of acclaimed series Ozark, finally got her chance to take the Netflix spotlight for herself with the debut of a limited series called Inventing Anna. Garner stars in the series as the titular character, who creates a fake life in order to fool New York City's elite. Like The Queen's Gambit last year, Inventing Anna is proving itself as the kind of limited drama series that captures the attention of Netflix subscribers.
TV SERIES
CBS News

TV shows canceled or ended in 2022

It's official: The sixth season of the CBS legal drama "Bull" will be its last. Series star Michael Weatherly made the announcement on Twitter, and the finale is expected to air in May 2022. Here's a roundup of some of the biggest titles from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Netflix and...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber

The reason Super Pumped has its title is because the phrase is one of Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick's 14 core values. So the phrase won't have a connection to Season 2, which will focus on Facebook. “I think when we first pitched this idea to Showtime, we said, ‘We want to do an anthology series. Super Pumped is the first season, we’ll probably just change the sentence after Super Pumped in each subsequent season,'” co-creator Brian Koppelman said at the TV press tour. “We might have been wrong to, but that’s just the way we approached it.”
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Wait, Is That LeBron James/Reebok Story From Showtime’s ‘Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber’ Real?

Brian Koppelman and David Levien are masters at the skillful art of employing a symphony of pop culture references so arcane, they’ll send even the savviest of entertainment aficionados to Google. If you’re a fan of the slick dialogue and crisp writing found in each episode of Billions, the duo’s newest anthology series, Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber, is for you.
NBA
The Press

The Uber-Complex Battle Behind Showtime’s ‘Super Pumped’

Uber has made a remarkably speedy rise from a simple transportation company to a worldwide courier that delivers your food and freight, and rents out cycles and scooters. But it’s the corporate speed bumps and potholes the company dealt with that are the fuel for Showtime’s Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. Season 1 of the anthology series, premiering February 27, stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Travis Kalanick, former CEO of the ride-hailing giant, alongside Kyle Chandler as Kalanick’s onetime ally Bill Gurley.
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment
Apple TV
TV & Videos
ROKU
Uber
Primetimer

Showtime's Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber is the "tech bro" of anthology series

"It should be clear that a film or TV series needn’t focus on a person with redeeming social qualities, especially in this late stage of antihero programming," says Chris Vognar of the Showtime anthology series from Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien and executive producer Beth Schacter. "After all, Tony Soprano never won any citizenship awards. But if you don’t have any heft, or at least a touch of critical distance in the story, you run the risk of it taking on the personality of your subject. That can be a problem, especially if the show’s focal point is a shallow, ostentatious lout. Such is the malady of Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, the new Showtime saga about Uber co-founder and Silicon Valley bad boy Travis Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). Loud, flashy and garish, Super Pumped — an anthology series that focuses on a different business disrupter each season (Facebook is set to pick up the torch for season two) — is the TV equivalent of a tech bro. Watching it is like attending a business meeting that refuses to end, attended by self-styled junior masters of the universe who won’t shut up."
TV & VIDEOS
Cleveland.com

‘The Bachelor’ hometowns season 26 free live stream: How to watch online

It’s time for one of Bachelor Nation’s favorite parts of the season, the hometown visits! For the first time in two years, a contestant will travel to visit the families of those he is courting. What will Clayton Echard’s visits to the homes of the four remaining ladies reveal (and how will the ladies’ families react)? Follow the latest Monday nights on ABC, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Post

“Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” with Brian Koppelman, David Levien & Beth Schacter

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” tells the story of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful unicorn companies and the tumult of its corporate culture. Join Washington Post Live for a conversation with showrunners and executive producers Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Beth Schacter about the start of the transportation company, the rise and fall of Uber’s former CEO Travis Kalanick and the show’s depiction of startup culture.
TV & VIDEOS
Albany Herald

'Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber' takes another ride through the world of tech titans

A cross between "The Social Network" and "Billions," "Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber" hails from the producers of the latter, drawing extra zest from all the tech CEOs represented in this fun, fact-based tale of greed, high-stakes corporate chess and frat-boy excess. With Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kyle Chandler anchoring the cast, it's well worth hopping aboard.
TV & VIDEOS

