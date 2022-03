We’re down with the first week of February. As a reward, you deserve to watch these shows that are new to Netflix this Weekend of February 4-6, 2022. Spoiler alert, there isn’t a lot of them. But since we think you deserve more than that, there’s a little bonus for you towards the end. So, cheer up! There’s still a great weekend ahead.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 25 DAYS AGO