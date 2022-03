Party games often rise and fall out of the spotlight, seizing the zeitgeist for brief moments of time. There’s an exception to the usual rule: The Jackbox Party Packs’ audience is secretly enormous; over 72 million game rooms were created in 2021. The various games in these packs are a mainstay on Twitch, but also safe to break out in a family setting. The rules are easy to learn and easy to follow, and most of them can be played off of one console, with others chiming in on their phones. There are no microtransactions, skinner boxes, log-in bonuses, or hooks. The entire design is seamless and inviting.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO