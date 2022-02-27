Letter to the editor: Teacher shortage

On the House floor Monday, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert characterized a prospective law designed to prohibit discrimination based on a person’s hair texture or style linked to their race or culture as “the bad hair bill.” Casting a proxy vote on behalf of her colleague, Boebert said, “Madame Speaker, as the member designated by Mr. Louie Gohmert, I inform the House that Mr. Gohmert will vote ‘NAY’ on HR 211-16, the bad hair bill.” The CROWN Act, for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act,” is in actuality HR 21-16, though Boebert added an extra “1” for unclear reasons. The bill, requiring a two-thirds majority to pass the House, was defeated later on Monday 235-188. Hours earlier, it had passed in Minnesota’s House 104-25. “Hair should never be a reason to be discriminated against,” Lisa Demuth, a Minnesota state representative, said. “It should never be a reason to either have an opportunity or not have an opportunity.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO