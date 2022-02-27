ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: Teacher shortage

There is an excellent quote from the book "Cold Mountain" that can really apply to today's teacher shortage crisis. "They call this war a cloud over the land. But they made the weather, and then...

The Independent

Oklahoma bill would fine teachers $10k for teaching anything that contradicts religion

Oklahoma Republican Senator Rob Standridge has introduced a bill that would allow people to sue teachers if they offer an opposing view to the religious beliefs held by students.The proposed act, named the “Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act” mean parents can demand the removal of any book with perceived anti-religious content from school. Subjects like LGBTQ issues, evolution, the big bang theory and even birth control could be off the table.Teachers could be sued a minimum of $10,000 “per incident, per individual” and the fines would be paid “from personal resources” not from school funds or from individuals or groups. If the teacher is unable...
Missoulian

Letter to the editor: Gehl needs better grasp of civics

Michael Gehl’s appointment to the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees was an invitation to bring his views to that body and an opportunity for him to persuade others on that board to the value of his views. He was not invited, nor is it an opportunity, to impose his views upon those he has not been able to convince. It is his duty to engage in a democratic process wherein majority rules.
TheDailyBeast

Lauren Boebert Mocks Anti-Discrimination Legislation as ‘Bad Hair Bill’

On the House floor Monday, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert characterized a prospective law designed to prohibit discrimination based on a person’s hair texture or style linked to their race or culture as “the bad hair bill.” Casting a proxy vote on behalf of her colleague, Boebert said, “Madame Speaker, as the member designated by Mr. Louie Gohmert, I inform the House that Mr. Gohmert will vote ‘NAY’ on HR 211-16, the bad hair bill.” The CROWN Act, for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act,” is in actuality HR 21-16, though Boebert added an extra “1” for unclear reasons. The bill, requiring a two-thirds majority to pass the House, was defeated later on Monday 235-188. Hours earlier, it had passed in Minnesota’s House 104-25. “Hair should never be a reason to be discriminated against,” Lisa Demuth, a Minnesota state representative, said. “It should never be a reason to either have an opportunity or not have an opportunity.”
Missoulian

Opinion: Other school issues need to be addressed

This letter is in response to Michael Gehl's column of Feb. 23. Mr. Gehl, you complain that you do not have parent input. May I remind you that you are running for the school board as a parent. Education is the only institution that I know of where parents are on the board of directors. I would think that is a very apparent signal that parents do have some say. I commend you for wanting to get involved.
Missoulian

Opinion: Equity in education

It seems that every day there is news about some Republican elected official going off track with a crazy dispute. Now Gov. Greg Gianforte has jumped into the fray with a complaint about the use of the word "equity". The Montana Board of Education has revised its Ethical Standards for...
Missoulian

Letter to the editor: Elect qualified commissioners

Public Service Commissioner Randy Pinocci’s ludicrous claim that fast food restaurant soft drink dispensers produce more CO2 than coal-fired power plants demands a response (Missoulian Feb. 12). Pinocci appears to be the headliner in the clown show that is the Montana PSC. Anyone with critical thinking skills and an...
Missoulian

Letter to the editor: Keep meat off your table

In Western churches, Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, six and a half weeks before Easter, and provides for a 40-day fast, in imitation of Jesus Christ’s fasting in the wilderness before he began his public ministry. Many Christians abstain from animal foods during Lent. However, a meat-free Lent is...
Missoulian

Supaman visits Sussex School for performance on inclusion and humanity

Supaman, a world-renowned Apsáalooke hip-hop artist and fancy dancer, visited students and staff at Sussex School on Thursday for a performance focusing on lessons of inclusion and humanity. Students filled the gym floor but spent very little time sitting. Most were on their feet, dancing and interacting with Supaman’s...
MISSOULA, MT
Missoulian

University of Montana drops mask requirement to a recommendation

The University of Montana dropped its mask requirement on Thursday afternoon, moving to a recommendation in most settings. The change is effective immediately in all non-classroom environments, such as the University Center or library. Masks will still be required in classrooms and teaching labs for another week. The new mask...
MISSOULA, MT
Missoulian

'It's our legacy': B'nai Israel Cultural Center nods at the past while looking to the future

Big plans loom for Congregation B’nai Israel this summer, including tours, lectures and other events. Coming on the heels of a feasibility study done through a collaboration that included Helena non-profit Preserve Montana, the Butte Archives and Congregation B’nai Israel, the tentatively titled B’nai Israel Cultural Center has been a passion for Aubrey Jaap and Ellen Crain of the Butte Archives and congregation members Janet Cornish, David Canty and Glen Rafish.
BUTTE, MT

