Agriculture

USDA releases new report on barging and agriculture

By Writers
High Plains Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarmers have always been among the most important supporters of the United States inland waterway system. The ability to use water transportation to export their crops can mean the difference between profit and loss for many growers. Contributions from growers helped jump-start studies on the deepening of the Lower Mississippi...

www.hpj.com

New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Farmers are overusing insecticide-coated seeds, with mounting harmful effects

Planting season for corn and soybeans across the United States will begin as soon as March in Southern states and then move north. As farmers plant, they will deploy vast quantities of insecticides into the environment, without ever spraying a drop. Almost every field corn seed planted this year in the United States will be […] The post Commentary: Farmers are overusing insecticide-coated seeds, with mounting harmful effects appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
AGRICULTURE
Fast Company

In low-income countries, meat isn’t the problem. U.S.-style animal agriculture is

In recent years, there’s been a growing movement against eating too much meat. Environmentalists point out that meat production is one of the leading causes of climate change, deforestation, biodiversity loss, and water pollution; health advocates assert that eating too many animal products increases one’s chances of everything from heart disease to cancer; and animal welfare activists argue it’s wrong to be cruel to animals.
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

First USDA hemp report shows tough harvest, but major potential for crop

As the U.S. enters its third year of hemp production nationwide, after decades on the controlled substance list, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service released its first National Hemp Report Feb. 17. It’s a big step forward for the crop. But some industry groups say it shows the industry is struggling under current regulations.
SALEM, OH
The Tribune

Invasion of Ukraine upends global ag markets as farmers prepare for new crop

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week has sparked turmoil in agricultural markets just as farmers prepare for this spring’s planting. The farmers see opportunity but also economic danger — and a lot of uncertainty. Prices for corn and soybeans have returned to the highs of last spring...
WORLD
CBS LA

US Lifts Ban On Avocado Imports From Mexico

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) –The United States Department of Agriculture has lifted a ban on the import of avocados from Mexico. Mexican avocados are seen for sale at a market in Mexico City on Feb. 15, 2022. (Getty Images) The agency announced Friday that it had again resumed its avocado inspection program in Michoacan, Mexico. Earlier this week, the USDA reported that it was halting avocado imports from Mexico after one of its inspectors was threatened on Feb. 11. The avocado growing region has seen a rise in violence between criminal organizations vying for territory and profits. The ban was lifted after new measures were put in place to ensure the safety of USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service inspectors. Following the announcement of the ban, there were fears that the price of avocados could spike considerably. In 2021, Mexico accounted for a staggering 89% of the avocado imports to the U.S., a total of 1.1. million metric tons, per the USDA. And while there are local avocado farmers, the U.S. receives 80% of its avocados from Mexico.
AGRICULTURE
MedicalXpress

Experts propose solutions to the opioid crisis in North America

(HealthDay)—Fundamental reform of regulatory systems is needed to address the opioid crisis in North America and beyond, according to recommendations from a Commission report published online Feb. 2 in The Lancet. Keith Humphreys, Ph.D., from the Stanford University School of Medicine in California, and colleagues focused on developing an...
HEALTH
rigzone.com

Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion

Right in the midst of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s Lukoil completed the acquisition of a 50 pct operated stake in the Area 4 project offshore Mexico. Right in the midst of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s Lukoil is treating everything as business as usual and has just completed the acquisition of a 50 percent operated stake in the Area 4 project offshore Mexico.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Trump’s trade war with China failed. Why didn’t U.S. companies push back more?

Three years after President Donald Trump launched his signature trade war against China, U.S. tariffs on a wide range of Chinese goods remain in place. China’s purchases of U.S. exports, part of Beijing’s January 2020 deal with the Trump administration, fell far short of promises. In fact, the U.S. logged a $355.3 billion trade deficit with China in 2021 — and China purchased more U.S. goods in 2017, the year before the trade war began, than it did last year.
POTUS
NBC News

Trump's trade war payments to farmers needed more oversight, watchdog says

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration's aid program for farmers hurt by the president's trade war with China should have received stricter oversight to ensure accurate payments, a government watchdog said Thursday. The Market Facilitation Program, launched by the Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency, made payments in 2018 and...
POTUS
The Independent

40,000 pigs ‘culled and meat wasted’ due to industry crisis, farmers say

Farming needs “certainty, commitment and consistency” from the Government to avoid more crises like the one engulfing the pig industry, agricultural leaders are warning.National Farmers’ Union president Minette Batters will tell her organisation’s conference in Birmingham on Tuesday that the crisis in pig farming is a “disgrace” and a “disaster” for the industry which could and should have been avoided.An estimated 200,000 pigs are backed up on farms because of a lack of skilled butchers to process them, while 40,000 animals have been culled and their meat thrown away, farmers say.Ms Batters will tell delegates that the Government needs to...
AGRICULTURE
FOXBusiness

Wheat and corn markets react to war in world's breadbasket

There's a reason why Ukraine is called the breadbasket of the world. Russia's invasion of Ukraine will more than likely have ripple effects across Europe and the rest of the world. One of the more immediate impacts of the conflict will be a reduction in the supply of wheat and corn.
INDUSTRY

