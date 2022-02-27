USDA releases new report on barging and agriculture

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) –The United States Department of Agriculture has lifted a ban on the import of avocados from Mexico. Mexican avocados are seen for sale at a market in Mexico City on Feb. 15, 2022. (Getty Images) The agency announced Friday that it had again resumed its avocado inspection program in Michoacan, Mexico. Earlier this week, the USDA reported that it was halting avocado imports from Mexico after one of its inspectors was threatened on Feb. 11. The avocado growing region has seen a rise in violence between criminal organizations vying for territory and profits. The ban was lifted after new measures were put in place to ensure the safety of USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service inspectors. Following the announcement of the ban, there were fears that the price of avocados could spike considerably. In 2021, Mexico accounted for a staggering 89% of the avocado imports to the U.S., a total of 1.1. million metric tons, per the USDA. And while there are local avocado farmers, the U.S. receives 80% of its avocados from Mexico.

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO