NILE seeks next general manager

I want this to be an assurance and not a cause for alarm. The United States 'doomsday plane' just flew into Illinois, but that's really not unusual. this iNews story shared today regarding the 'doomsday plane' taking flight yesterday and today over the Midwest and have confirmed it's true. As they reported, this was done in response to Putin making nuclear threats against America and its allies regarding the crisis in Ukraine. They shared a tweet showing that the 'doomsday plane' was in flight. NOTE: the doomsday planes are based out of Lincoln, Nebraska so it's unusual for them NOT to fly over us frequently.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO