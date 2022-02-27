Found It! Card Game

In the midst of this hot real estate moment, you might find yourself unable to move to the home you desire, or perhaps you had to buy a house sight unseen and have little money left to remodel. Or maybe you’ve been staring at the walls while working from home during the pandemic, and now you wish you could completely redo your kitchen. Your dreams might be bigger than you can take on right now, but three interior designers say there’s always hope. Here are some little changes you can make — each for less than $100 — that will breathe some new life and energy into your home.

