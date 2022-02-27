ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Found It! Card Game

ADDitude
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to go on the most exciting and educational ‘Search & Find’ around your home as your child learns through play!. With 50 Game Cards, Found It Indoors Edition builds on your child’s knowledge about phonics, rhymes, animals...

www.additudemag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
Tracey Folly

My grandmother only washed laundry on the gentle cycle

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. She didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet. When I was a little girl, I thought my grandmother was ancient. In reality, she was probably the same age I am now. I'm not ancient, but I do have some of the same quirks my grandmother had, except this one: my grandmother only washed her laundry on the gentle cycle because she didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet.
marthastewart.com

How to Fold or Arrange a Throw Blanket on Your Couch

Whether decorative or functional, a throw blanket, when placed properly on a couch, can transform a room. "These pieces don't only provide warmth and coziness—they add pops of color and extra dimension," says Joshua Smith, interior designer and founder of Joshua Smith, Inc. If you want to bring new energy into your living room, keep reading: Learn how to expertly fold and style throw blankets on your sofa with some advice from the experts.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity#Adhd Experts#Additude#The Additude Store
ComicBook

Pokemon Card Thief Steals $250K of Cards by Tunneling Into Game Store

A thief stole a massive haul of Pokemon cards by tunneling through the wall of a game store. Last week, a game thief broke into Punch Out Gaming in Forest Lake, Minnesota and cleared out two storage rooms full of Pokemon card products valued at $250,000. While the store had a security system, the alarm wasn't triggered as the thief didn't enter in through a door or window. Much of the merchandise is new product, which is hard to replace due to high demand and a lack of stock from distributors. "I realized how much money, product, and time we put into it, and I just started crying...," said owner Eric Johnson to Fox 9. "I can't recover this product because our distributors don't have any. So, even with the insurance money, that doesn't do us any good." The game store's security camera captured footage of the break-in, which can be viewed below.
FOREST LAKE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Card Game
NewsBreak
Amazon
Mashed

Aldi Fans Are Cracking Up At These Recently Stocked Christmas Candles

Just as Valentine's Day candy tends to linger a little bit on the shelves after February 14, so does Christmas décor after December. It's not uncommon to still see stockings, garland, kitschy Christmas decorations, and other holiday-related items on the discount shelf, even in the middle of January. While some sites, such as Investopedia, may suggest you stock up on these decorations since they're at a pretty deep discount compared to pre-holiday decorations, you probably don't want to buy — nor would you expect to see — any cheesy holiday sweaters or Santa-themed knick-knacks when we're almost into spring.
SHOPPING
New York Post

Best glasses frames for men and women in every style for spring 2022

Sooner than later, March showers will bring April flowers, and we will be welcoming the spring season. To help you transition into a time of florals, pastels and frills, we scoured the internet for the best glasses frames for both women and men. Best of all, they are all available for purchase online.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Washington Post

15 things you can do to improve your home for less than $100 each

In the midst of this hot real estate moment, you might find yourself unable to move to the home you desire, or perhaps you had to buy a house sight unseen and have little money left to remodel. Or maybe you’ve been staring at the walls while working from home during the pandemic, and now you wish you could completely redo your kitchen. Your dreams might be bigger than you can take on right now, but three interior designers say there’s always hope. Here are some little changes you can make — each for less than $100 — that will breathe some new life and energy into your home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apple Insider

'Pokemon Trading Card Game Live' launching in beta on Feb. 22

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The Pokemon Company has announced that a limited beta of "Pokemon Trading Card Game Live" will launch oniOS, macOS, and other platforms later in February ahead of an official debut.
VIDEO GAMES
WDSU

Extremely rare video games found after 27 years in storage

A video game store owner is helping to sort through a collection of rare games. He tells sister station KETV the selection may be worth millions. A YouTube video posted by Gameroom gives just a little preview of a collection video game lovers only dream about. “Hundreds, potentially over 1,000,”...
VIDEO GAMES
iheart.com

Massive Baseball Card Collection Found Behind Wallpaper

When Melissa Bordt purchased a fixer upper house in Boise, Idaho, for $324,000, she knew she had a lot of work to do. Renovations started immediately, and no room needed more work than a bedroom with an ugly green wall with faux tiles. The more she peeled, the more she revealed. Hidden behind the wall, she discovered a giant collection of baseball cards. There were a whopping 1,600 cards in total.
BOISE, ID
KRQE News 13

Best baby car seat toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Finding a great car seat toy can make traveling with a baby much easier and more enjoyable. Whether it’s a colorful toy that stimulates their development or a soft toy that makes interesting sounds, you’re sure to find a toy that will interest your child. A top pick is the Clip-on Car Seat Toy with Rattles from Funsland. It has a rattle, plays bell sounds and features plenty of soft toys, too.
SHOPPING
NME

Against The Current: the pop punk band who found a home in gaming

“Bringing different worlds together has always been a pillar of Against The Current’s career,” says vocalist Chrissy Costanza from her L.A. home. The band formed in 2011 in the Poughkeepsie basement of drummer Will Ferri. The day they released their first single ‘Thinking’ in 2012, they also shared a cover of Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Good Time’ featuring Youtube musician Alex Goot. For the next few years, the band carried on sharing original songs and collaborating with Youtubers on covers.
ROCK MUSIC
SheKnows

We Found The Perfect Dupe For The TikTok-Famous Pillow Slides — Now Over 50% Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. So there are quite a few things TikTok has made us buy on Amazon — from home organization products to dupes we were so quick to buy. This time around, it’s an Amazon famous dupe for a TikTok famous product. A TikToker by the name of @bbyklaric was one of many who showed off her Pillow Slides, making everyone want to snag a pair of their own (You can watch the TikTok HERE.) But...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy