‘The Simpsons’ Stand In Solidarity With Ukraine In New Cartoon Image

The Simpsons just released a commissioned image of the animated cartoon family in solidarity with Ukraine in their war with Russia.

A photo tweet sent from the Simpsons’ official account depicts Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and baby Maggie holding Ukrainian flags in unison with a caption reading, “#TheSimpsons #Simpsons #Ukraine.”

Simpsons’ executive producer Al Jean said that the show doesn’t typically create political images but the Russian invasion of Ukraine felt like an opportunity to make an exception.

“We don’t do this very often, only very rarely when there’s something… extremely important for a cause that could not be bigger,” Jean said.

While the image is signed by Matt Groening, the cartoon was actually drawn by animator and director David Silverman, who has been with the show since its inception in 1989.

Producer Jim Brooks conceived the idea and called the show’s creator Groening as well as Jean and Silverman to create the image as a way to express their support for the independent Eastern European nation.

“It’s meant to show we care about what’s going on and have enormous sympathy for the people of Ukraine and want this to stop,” Jean added.

Fans have been pointing out for years how the animated Fox sitcom has seemingly predicted historical events, sometimes decades before.

The latest clip to make its rounds was from a 1998 episode titled “Simpson Tide” that joked about the Soviet Union never being dissolved with the Berlin Wall unexpectedly resurfaced. You can check out that clip below.

The Simpsons has earned the badge of longest-running American sitcom while forecasting events such as Donald Trump’s presidency, Disney’s merger with Fox, Super Bowl champions, and even Tom Hanks endorsing the United States government.

What will they predict next?

Michael is a music and television junkie keen on most things that are not a complete and total bore. You can follow him on Twitter — @Tweetskoor