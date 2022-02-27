ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘The Simpsons’ Stand In Solidarity With Ukraine In New Cartoon Image

By Michael Haskoor
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tqeEU_0eQdBnNG00

The Simpsons just released a commissioned image of the animated cartoon family in solidarity with Ukraine in their war with Russia.

A photo tweet sent from the Simpsons’ official account depicts Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and baby Maggie holding Ukrainian flags in unison with a caption reading, “#TheSimpsons #Simpsons #Ukraine.”

Simpsons’ executive producer Al Jean said that the show doesn’t typically create political images but the Russian invasion of Ukraine felt like an opportunity to make an exception.

“We don’t do this very often, only very rarely when there’s something… extremely important for a cause that could not be bigger,” Jean said.

While the image is signed by Matt Groening, the cartoon was actually drawn by animator and director David Silverman, who has been with the show since its inception in 1989.

Producer Jim Brooks conceived the idea and called the show’s creator Groening as well as Jean and Silverman to create the image as a way to express their support for the independent Eastern European nation.

“It’s meant to show we care about what’s going on and have enormous sympathy for the people of Ukraine and want this to stop,” Jean added.

Fans have been pointing out for years how the animated Fox sitcom has seemingly predicted historical events, sometimes decades before.

The latest clip to make its rounds was from a 1998 episode titled “Simpson Tide” that joked about the Soviet Union never being dissolved with the Berlin Wall unexpectedly resurfaced. You can check out that clip below.

The Simpsons has earned the badge of longest-running American sitcom while forecasting events such as Donald Trump’s presidency, Disney’s merger with Fox, Super Bowl champions, and even Tom Hanks endorsing the United States government.

What will they predict next?

Michael is a music and television junkie keen on most things that are not a complete and total bore. You can follow him on Twitter — @Tweetskoor

Comments / 1

Related
TheWrap

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy Posts Tearful Videos From Ukraine: ‘I Will Never Be the Same’ (Videos)

Former “Dancing With The Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy spoke out on Thursday about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as he prepared to take refuge in a Kyiv bomb shelter. The 42-year-old performer, who is currently a judge on Ukraine’s “World of Dance,” posted a series of videos from his hotel room balcony as sirens and military vehicles sounded off in the background.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Groening
Person
Al Jean
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Tom Hanks
MarketRealist

How Old is Putin’s Rumored Wife Alina Kabaeva?

Whereas Vladimir Putin has been vocal about his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president has been secretive about his personal life. Putin divorced his first wife Lyudmila Shkrebnev in 2013 and is rumored to have since married Alina Kabaeva. How old is Kabaeva, and what’s her net worth?. Article...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#The Simpsons#The Cartoon#Ukrainian#Russian#Eastern European#Geniusmanushya
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
Russia
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
New York Post

Ukrainian sailor sinks Russian boss’s $7.7 million luxury superyacht

A Ukrainian man was arrested for partially sinking his Russian tycoon boss’ $7.7 million luxury super yacht in Spain in protest over the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. Taras Ostapchuk, 55, was taken into custody on Saturday in Mallorca after he allegedly opened several valves to intentionally flood the 156-foot-long vessel, the Majorca Daily Bulletin reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Has A Damning Theory About Tucker Carlson's Love For Putin

Jimmy Kimmel called out Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday for his relentless defense of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who just launched on attack on Ukraine. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host rolled a weird clip of Carlson suggesting Putin wasn’t so bad because of all the things he didn’t do.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy