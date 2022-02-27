ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

76ers vs. Knicks Live Stream: How To Watch The Knicks-76ers Game Live Online

By Josh Sorokach
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cMCJr_0eQdBmUX00

Can we interest anyone in some early-afternoon basketball? Live from historic Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks host the new-look Philadelphia 76ers on ABC!

Basketball is back, baby! The 76ers entered the All-Star break with a 35-23 record, while the Knicks could only manage 25 first-half victories. Philadelphia finally pulled the trigger on a blockbuster Ben Simmons trade, sending out the former No. 1 overall pick, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks for James Harden and Paul Millsap. The 76ers now boast an impressive lineup that includes Joel Embiid, Harden, Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz, and veteran wing Danny Green. Is that enough to make it through the suddenly resurgent Eastern Conference? Time will tell.

What time does today’s 76ers/Knicks game start? How can you find a Knicks vs. 76ers live stream? Here’s everything you need to know.

WHAT TIME DOES THE 76ERS/KNICKS GAME START TODAY?

Today’s (February 27) Knicks/76ers game begins at 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN3, and Watch ESPN.

76ERS VS KNICKS LIVE STREAM OPTIONS:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch today’s game live on ABC.com, the ABC app, ESPN app, or Watch ESPN.

HOW TO WATCH THE 76ERS VS KNICKS GAME LIVE:

You can also watch today’s game live with an active subscription to fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, or DIRECTV STREAM. All of the aforementioned options offer an ABC live stream. YouTube TV and fuboTV offer free trials for eligible subscribers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SJUxY_0eQdBmUX00
Photo: Getty Images

CAN I WATCH THE 76ERS/KNICKS GAME LIVE ON HULU?

You can’t stream today’s 76ers/Knicks game on Hulu with a traditional subscription, but you can stream the matchup live or on demand via an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which offers an ABC live stream. The service, which includes ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+, is available for $69.95/month.

Unfortunately, Hulu no longer offers a free trial.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Paul Millsap
Person
Seth Curry
Person
Andre Drummond
The Spun

Cowboys Appear To Have Made A Decision On Ezekiel Elliott

Although some are calling for the Dallas Cowboys to part ways with three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott; Stephen Jones says the veteran running back isn’t going anywhere. “I want that guy on my team,” the Cowboys EVP said via Jon Machota. “You talk about playing through some injuries. He’s a competitor. I think he’s a damn good running back. … Obviously, his money is guaranteed. He’s going to be here, there’s no question. We’re fortunate to have him.”
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: “The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo’d By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!”

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Youtube Tv#Sling Tv#Abc#Eastern Conference#76ers Knicks#The 76ers Knicks Game#Watch Espn#Fubotv#Directv#Hulu Live Tv#Espn#Disney
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
All 76ers

Sixers Get Slight Boost in NBA Power Rankings After James Harden Debut

Last Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers returned to the court following a much-needed All-Star break. With a refreshed team, the Sixers also got their newest addition in the mix as James Harden was set to make his debut after battling a hamstring injury. Many expected the Sixers to look much better...
NBA
6abc

Embiid and the 76ers play the Knicks

New York Knicks (25-36, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (37-23, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers take on the New York Knicks. Embiid leads the league averaging 29.8 points per game. The 76ers are 21-14 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia...
NBA
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy