SENIOR CENTERS: Feb. 28 – March 4, 2022

AARP is offering free tax assistance to seniors by appointment through April 12 at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 Adams Ave. Masks are required. To schedule an appointment, call 432-337-5281.

NORTHSIDE CENTER

1225 N. Adams Ave., 337-5281.

Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center has pool tables, dominoes, table games and more.

Monday: 10 a.m., exercise; 1 p.m., bridge.

Tuesday: 1 p.m., bingo.

Wednesday: 10 a.m., exercise; 10 a.m., blood pressure; 1 p.m., Busy Hands.

Thursday: 9 a.m., 9 a.m., Queenagers; 9:45 a.m. Spanish bingo; 11:30 a.m., card group.

Friday: 10 a.m., exercise; 1 p.m., bridge; 1 p.m., bingo.

SOUTHSIDE SENIOR CENTER

900 S. Dixie Blvd., 337-4531.

Open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center has pool tables, dominoes, table games and more.