Here’s How to See the Freedom Convoy in Idaho’s Magic Valley

By Bill Colley
 2 days ago
The Freedom Convoy won’t be stopping in Twin Falls. It will be rolling through the area at a slow speed. Truck drivers heading to Washington, D.C., are slow-rolling to allow other drivers to join the procession. Their agenda says they’ll be making their way east from Boise and then after driving...

Related
Cyclists Attacked By Raging Bull During Race

During the Bianchi Rock Cobbler off-road race in Bakersfield, three participants were attacked by a bull. According to KMPH, of the three cyclists attacked, two of them were able to finish the race. The third man wanted to finish the race but was advised by people around him to quit. Videos of the bull attack can be found online, including Twitter and YouTube:
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Federal Government Intends to Change Names of Magic Valley Geographic Areas

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Nearly 70 canyons, creeks, springs and other Idaho geographic features could see new names as the federal government plans to remove a word that has been deemed derogatory. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced plans this week to remove the term "squaw" from more than 660 geographic features across the United States on federal lands, “Words matter, particularly in our work to make our nation’s public lands and waters accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds. Consideration of these replacements is a big step forward in our efforts to remove derogatory terms whose expiration dates are long overdue,” said Secretary Deb Haaland in a prepared statement. “Throughout this process, broad engagement with Tribes, stakeholders and the general public will help us advance our goals of equity and inclusion.” The list was presented this week with several suggested names for the various features. Two Twin Falls locations are on the list: Squaw Joe Canyon and Squaw Joe Spring in the South Hills. Suggested replacement names include Nat-Soo-Pah Warms Springs, Upper Burnt Creek Reservoir, Hoops Spring along with several others. Four locations are listed in Cassia County. The Interior Department created a 13 member Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force to take on the task of changing the names. The Task Force will take public comment on the proposed name changes for several weeks. You can go to the Federal Register for more information.
TWIN FALLS, ID
UPDATE: In-N-Out Inching Towards Possible Boise Area Location

There's no doubt that a mention of In-N-Out coming to Idaho creates excitement with burger lovers. And even though it doesn't look like Twin Falls will be getting its own restaurant anytime soon, the California-based chain just might be one step closer to locking in an Idaho location. In-N-Out is...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Waterpark Expanding to Be One of Biggest in United States

While it may seem like it will never come, warm weather is fast approaching, and once summer is here, people will be craving some time in the lake, pool, and of course water parks. There aren't many water parks in southern Idaho, so people often travel to Salt Lake City to go to Lagoon or Cowabunga Bay. If people want to stay in-state and travel a little less, Roaring Springs near Boise is another, and it is about to get a major facelift.
Opinion: Twin Falls Vandals Should Face Real Consequences

With less than four weeks to go until the start of spring, many Idahoans will be heading to their favorite outdoor destinations soon for camping or other types of recreation. Vandalism, and the defacing of public and private landmarks, continue to plague the Magic Valley every year. Nothing irks me...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Balanced Rock is Overrated

Road tripping across the country, there are certain landmarks we all have to stop and see. You can't go through South Dakota without seeing Mount Rushmore. It's wrong to go to Los Angels the first time and not drive by the 'Hollywood' sign or to go to San Francisco and not see the Golden Gate Bridge. Every state seems to have its local landmarks and the Magic Valley is no different. Anyone driving through or near it should drive over the Perrine Bridge, see the Evil Knievel jump site, visit Sun Valley, and much more. There is one landmark in the area though that people are told to visit, that in my opinion isn't worth the trip and is overhyped.
TWIN FALLS, ID
You May Soon Need Gold to Buy Bacon in Idaho

SPAM would look like a cheaper alternative to bacon. The difference is, a lot of people devour bacon like candy and SPAM is more of an acquired taste. I haven’t purchased either one lately but the price of the canned ham scraps looks relatively stable compared to bacon. I saw the Falls Brand display at Walmart. I like bacon but rarely have time to prepare or go out for breakfast, so I eat it only occasionally on hamburgers.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Manufacturing Hiring Event at CSI Burley (Feb. 22)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple manufacturing companies from around the Magic Valley will be at a hiring event at the College of Southern Idaho Burley campus on Tuesday. According to the college, the College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training, Southern Idaho Economic Development, and Idaho Department of Labor will host the second hiring event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Companies like CLIF Bar, Plant Therapy, True West Beef, Riverence, Novolex, and Amalgamated Sugar will be on hand interviewing candidates on the spot. People interested in jobs like machine operator, maintenance technician, or production manager should consider attending. CSI said pay can range from $15 to $25 an hour depending on the position. Right now there is high demand for workers in food processing and manufacturing. For more information on hiring events go to workforce.csi.edu/hiring for more information; another agriculture based hiring event will take place on Feb. 24, at the main campus. CSI said people should bring copies of their resume.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Beware Of Potentially Deadly Bites From These 5 Idaho Creatures

Let's be honest, Idaho's full of animals that you don't want to go toe to toe with. Grizzly Bears. Mountain Lions. Wolves. The idea of being attacked and mauled by any of those things is terrifying. In some cases, they could easily kill you. In others, you'll likely come out of that fight disfigured, scarred and/or dealing with painful injuries for quite a while. We don't mean to be morbid, but in these situations at least you knew what happened.
BOISE, ID
