Here’s How to See the Freedom Convoy in Idaho’s Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple manufacturing companies from around the Magic Valley will be at a hiring event at the College of Southern Idaho Burley campus on Tuesday. According to the college, the College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training, Southern Idaho Economic Development, and Idaho Department of Labor will host the second hiring event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Companies like CLIF Bar, Plant Therapy, True West Beef, Riverence, Novolex, and Amalgamated Sugar will be on hand interviewing candidates on the spot. People interested in jobs like machine operator, maintenance technician, or production manager should consider attending. CSI said pay can range from $15 to $25 an hour depending on the position. Right now there is high demand for workers in food processing and manufacturing. For more information on hiring events go to workforce.csi.edu/hiring for more information; another agriculture based hiring event will take place on Feb. 24, at the main campus. CSI said people should bring copies of their resume.
