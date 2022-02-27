ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MBC's 'My Teenage Girl' announces winning contestants joining project group 'CLASSy'

By Dani-Dee
allkpop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMBC's 'My Teenage Girl' has officially crowned their winners!. On February 27 KST, the girl group survival program held a two-hour finale where finalists competed for a spot in the show's...

www.allkpop.com

SheKnows

Meet the ‘Hunky Hercules’ With Whom General Hospital Fans Want Carly Hooked Up: ‘Just Imagine Those Scenes!’

General Hospital may have made Peter August persona non grata in Port Charles, but portrayer Wes Ramsey remains, so to speak, a wanted man. In fact, when a fan turned up an old photo of the affable actor rocking a long tangle of hair as he refused to let a pesky shirt contain his rippling abs, a potentially brilliant idea was born — to hook him up on-screen with off-screen love Laura Wright.
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

This is why fans think Susie wins The Bachelor

With the finale of The Bachelor getting closer as Clayton whittles the ladies down to his final four ready for hometown visits, things in the house are getting a lot tenser and fans have begun to speculate on who they think will win. Though we won’t know for sure until...
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Kelsey Wang Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Please join us in welcoming Kelsey Wang to the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS! The actress will be playing Allie, a mysterious young professional who catches the eye of one of Genoa City’s eligible bachelors. Look for her to make her debut in the episode scheduled to air on Thursday, March 10.
CELEBRITIES
#Teenage Girl#Mbc#Naver
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang Previews a Big Change On Its Way to the Show

‘Brooke’s’ boots were made for walking in new behind-the-scenes reel. Bold & Beautiful is about to experience a significant change as we learned from a recent post shared on Instagram by one of the soaps’ stars, Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke). The beauty proudly put out her first reel on the social media platform, set to Stay by Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, which gave a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at what’s happening in B&B’s corner of CBS studios.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Ahead of Its On-Air Debut, Days of Our Lives’ Arianne Zucker Unveils Her Stunning New Look

By “stunning,” we mean “gorgeous,” not “shocking.” She didn’t dye her hair blue or anything!. It’s been a strangely big week for daytime re-’dos. First, General Hospital leading lady Laura Wright (Carly) revealed that she made like a director and yelled “Cut!” when it came to her trademark mane. Then, The Bold and the Beautiful star Krista Allen (Taylor) was finally, finally able to ditch the wig at which she, we and everybody in between had laughed to start sporting her real tresses on screen. And now Days of Our Lives’ Arianne Zucker (Nicole) has shared that she, too, has altered her image.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
SheKnows

His Life in Pictures: Celebrate the Birthday of Bold & Beautiful Star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s Second Child With a Look Back at His Earliest Adventures

He’s enjoyed a whole lotta love and laughter in his first two years. On February 21, 2021, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s life was forever changed. That, you see, was the day that the Bold & Beautiful star and husband Elan Ruspoli met son Rise’s baby brother, Lenix. Ever since, it’s been one discovery after another for the precious tyke, who’ll soon have a younger sibling of his own. (Steffy’s portrayer is due in spring of 2022.) Before the family grows, though, let’s celebrate Lenix’s birthday with a photo-filled look back at his exciting first 12 months.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Young & Restless February Sweeps Reveals Coming for Ashland and Devon — Plus, Big Trouble Ahead for Lily and Elena

Young & Restless has been mind-numbingly boring in some respects. So. Much. Talking. But they did manage to surprise us at the end of this week with an out-of-the-blue mention in the preview of someone we *never* thought we’d ever hear of again — Keemo! Honestly, we were all shocked here at Soaps.com. It will be interesting to see if he actually materializes.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Takes His Chances With a New Role That’s Sure to Raise Suspicions

Daytime actor heads to primetime in creepy, chilling thriller. If you can’t get enough of Conner Floyd (Chance) on The Young and the Restless, fans will be happy to know they can catch the popular CBS soap star in primetime very soon. Be sure to set your DVRs, as he’ll be starring as Jake in a new Lifetime premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8 pm, titled If Walls Could Talk.
MOVIES
Soaps In Depth

Darin Brooks Is Appearing on BOLD LIVE!

Fans who are missing Darin Brooks on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL as Wyatt Spencer will be able to see the actor on screen again when he makes a special appearance on BOLD LIVE on Friday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT! “Hey everyone!!” he announced on Twitter. “Been a while! I’m doing a live stream on B&B’s official YouTube channel! You can even call in and ask questions live! Or you can self-record video questions and E-mail them to boldlive@bbmail.tv.”
CELEBRITIES
NME

(G)I-DLE’s Soyeon on ‘My Teenage Girl’: “I decided to become the villain”

(G)I-DLE‘s Soyeon has spoken up about her experience as a mentor on the survival idol reality series My Teenage Girl. During her recent appearance on the February 12 episode of South Korean talk show Yoo Hee-yeol’s Sketchbook, Soyeon shared her experience as a mentor and judge to the contestants on Mnet’s ongoing idol reality series My Teenage Girl.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Lily’s Big Idea Throws Devon for a Loop — Plus, Jack Makes an Important Decision

In an upstairs room at the apartment, Billy starts his podcast by welcoming people to what’s left of the mind of Billy Abbott. He explains he’s being kept awake at night by thoughts that need to get out, so he’s ready to share them with the world… whether the world’s ready or not. Billy begins talking about his restlessness and then realizes he’s not even recording. After labeling himself a dumbass, he hits ‘record’ and starts again. Things go awry as he worries he sounds like an AM radio announcer, so he begins again. Next, Billy knocks things off his desk while gesturing with his hands, and takes to pacing. He sits again and plays with the microphone for a bit and then tries jumping jacks. Sitting again, Billy ruminates on wasting time and energy seeking revenge… much like this podcast.
TV & VIDEOS

