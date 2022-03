My Hero Academia surprised with Neito Monoma's key role in getting the major war started in the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series! The previous string of chapters have been spent setting the stage for the final battle between the heroes and the villains, and Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes were able to come up with a last minute plan that was supposedly going to give them an edge over All For One and the villains. This came into play with the newest chapter of the series as they had lured the major villain to a remote area.

