A key American Athletic Conference matchup, with postseason implications, is on tap for Tuesday night in Texas, as the Houston Cougars prepare to host the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Cougars look to become just third school in AAC history to win two conference tournaments. After winning the conference crown last year, Houston is off to a great start again this season, and is poised to make it back to the Big Dance for the fourth year in a row. Coming into Tuesday, they have a one-game lead at the top of the conference standings over SMU. After suffering their lone two losses in conference play to the Mustangs and Memphis, the Cougars have won three-straight games to take the AAC lead.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO