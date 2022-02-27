ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokémon Go is getting generation 7 Pokémon

By Jessica Scharnagle
dotesports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokémon Go is getting some new Pokémon from the Alolan region, as shown in today’s Pokémon Presents video. The creatures are coming to the game on March 1. Until the day the new Pokémon come in, Alolan Exeggutor will be popping up...

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch New Free Games Right Now

Consider this your friendly reminder that the latest batch of free PlayStation games are available to download right this second. Late last month, Sony confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscribers would be able to download EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition as part of PS Plus' February 2022 lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Pokemon Legends Arceus Ride Pokemon Guide

Hello Trainers. Legends Arceus has now been out for almost all of February. And players are still out there buying a copy for their first time. Similar to Sun and Moon, part of traversing the game’s region is getting Ride Pokemon. As the player helps out the residents of the Hisui Region, wardens will allow them to use their Celestica Flute to call on the aid of these revered beasts. This guide will walk readers through how to get all the Ride Pokemon in Legends Arceus.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Players Can Get a Free Pokemon From GameStop

Pokemon Legends: Arceus players can pick up a free Pokemon for the game from GameStop. Beginning Feb. 25, participating stores in the US and Canada will be distributing free download codes for a Hisuian Growlithe, one of the new regional forms introduced in Pokemon Legends. This Growlithe is level 26 -- to represent the Pokemon series' 26th anniversary -- and comes alongside 20 Feather Balls, which fly much farther than standard Poke Balls.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

New Pokemon Presents is dropping on Sunday for a weekend surprise

A brand new Pokemon Presents is scheduled to air this coming Sunday on February 27. The official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account announced the forthcoming Pokemon Presents showcase. According to the new tweet seen just below, the presentation will be debuting at approximately 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, and will last for roughly 14 minutes.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation#Video Game#The Pok Mon Company
ComicBook

Pokemon Card Sells for Record-Breaking Amount

A single Pokemon card sold for nearly $1,000,000 in an auction this week, breaking the record for the most expensive sale of a Pokemon card ever. A graded version of the rare Pikachu Illustrator card was auctioned off for $900,000 this week by Goldin, breaking the record for the most expensive single Pokemon card transaction. No details about the buyer or seller were provided by Goldin, but the sale breaks a previous record of $375,000, which was also for a Pikachu Illustrator card. A graded version of a Shadowless 1st Edition Base Set Charizard also sold for $369,000.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
UPI News

'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Pokémon Company has announced a new set of Pokémon video games titled Scarlet and Violet, which are coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2022. The games were introduced Sunday in a new trailer that began with a live-action sequence involving a security guard checking out the offices of Pokémon video game developer Game Freak.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Celebrates Episode 100 With New Art

Pokemon Journeys will soon be hitting its milestone 100th episode for its run in Japan, and has shared a special new sketch to celebrate! The series has been following Ash Ketchum and new heroes Goh and Chloe across not only the newest region of Galar from Pokemon Sword and Shield, but every major region introduced throughout the games thus far. This has pit them against some familiar faces from the past and has introduced many new characters to the fold so far. Now the sky is the limit for the trio as they cross over this major milestone and ready to take on the next phase of their journey.
COMICS
CNET

Pokemon Go March Community Day: Alolan Sandshrew, Bonuses and More

March is almost here, and one of the biggest events happening in Pokemon Go next month is March's Community Day. The event takes place on Mar. 13 and features both regional forms of Sandshrew, along with a few other special bonuses. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Divisive N64 Game Getting Physical Release on Nintendo Switch

A divisive, cult-classic Nintendo 64 game is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED. Back in January, after its initial PC release, a remaster of Shadow Man was released via Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, but only digitally. As a result, if you wanted a physical copy of the game, you needed to own an original copy of the game on N64, PS1, PC, or Sega Dreamcast. Of course, physical copies of the original game aren't easy to come by, with these versions of the game being 23 years old. That said, if you dreamed of adding Shadow Man to your physical collection, you can now do exactly this, courtesy of Limited Run Games, via Nintendo Switch or PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Dungeon Siege is back and has joined the metaverse, for some reason

If you've got a once-beloved but now dormant game series gathering dust, you might as well toss it into the metaverse and see what happens. That's what Square Enix has seemingly done with Dungeon Siege, which has been resurrected as a component of The Sandbox, a so-called metaverse which describes itself as "a leading decentralized gaming virtual world".
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Leads Xbox Game Pass for March

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was a surprise hit last year and was on CNET's Top 10 Games of the Year list. It's now making its way to Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft revealed its upcoming Game Pass games for March, and the big addition will be Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, which hits the subscription service on March 10. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play the game on console, PC and even on the cloud.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Reveals What Ash's Gigantamax Gengar Looks Like in Battle

Pokemon Journeys has finally shown off what Ash Ketchum can do with his Gigantamax Gengar with the newest episode of the series! Ash has been making his way through the ranks of the World Coronation Series, and as he battles against his strongest opponents yet in the upper classes, he has been pulling moves from his journey throughout the Pokemon world over the years. This has included the use of Z-Moves and Mega Evolution, and most recently he was able to acquire Gengar's specialty Gigantamax form in order to stand up against the upper ranks of the Ultra Class trainers.
TV SERIES
The Game Haus

New Pokemon for Pokemon Unite, Duraludon Revealed!

The brand new pokemon entry for Pokemon Unite revealed in the recent Pokemon Presents. Celebrating the 26th anniversary, Pokemon Unite Duraludon revealed. Since the list of pokemon before showed an attacker as the next entry, Duraludon may realistically be an attacker. The Steal/Dragon type pokemon has no preevolution or post evolution, therefore expect Duraludon to begin quite strong in the early game.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Shadow Warrior 3 launching day one in PlayStation Now

Shadow Warrior 3 is an upcoming hyper-violent first-person shooter developed by Flying Wild Hog and published by Devolver Digital. Shadow Warrior 3 is launching day one in PlayStation Now, making it the first game to ever launch into the service. Shadow Warrior 3 is launching on March 1, 2022. Shadow...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Is Voltorb Shiny?

For Feb. 22, 2022, Voltorb will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double candy for catching Pokémon. And yes, Voltorb can be shiny in Pokémon Go. Note that Hisuian Voltorb cannot be Shiny yet, and it’s not featured in this Spotlight Hour. This Spotlight Hour is for normal Kantonian Voltorb.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy