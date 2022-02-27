ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top-10 Plays of Cowboys 2021 Season According to NFL Network

By Jess Haynie
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many are already looking ahead to 2022 free agency, the draft, and more, the NFL Network isn’t quite done with the previous season. They just released their list of the top-10 plays from the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. The list is an even mix of offensive and...

The Spun

Cowboys Appear To Have Made A Decision On Ezekiel Elliott

Although some are calling for the Dallas Cowboys to part ways with three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott; Stephen Jones says the veteran running back isn’t going anywhere. “I want that guy on my team,” the Cowboys EVP said via Jon Machota. “You talk about playing through some injuries. He’s a competitor. I think he’s a damn good running back. … Obviously, his money is guaranteed. He’s going to be here, there’s no question. We’re fortunate to have him.”
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott at $40 Million; Should Packers' Aaron Rodgers Get $50M?

FRISCO - While I am a long-time advocate of the idea that an NFL player should get every dollar while he can - he is, after all, literally risking years off his life, or even his life itself, for our entertainment - there is also a salary that means teams would like to have some sort of "budget'' for how they spend what in 2022 is a $208 million limit.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Could Be Cut This Offseason

Quarterback Carson Wentz could be on his way out of Indianapolis this offseason. Wentz didn’t get the job done for the Colts this season, even with one of the best offensive lines and running games in the league. He was one of the main reasons why the Colts lost...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Addressed The Amari Cooper Situation On Monday

Over the last several weeks, there has been widespread speculation about the future of wide receiver Amari Cooper with the Dallas Cowboys. Cooper still has three years remaining on his contract, with a cap hit of $22 million in each of those seasons. There has been talk recently that the Cowboys want to re-sign the younger Michael Gallup, who is coming off an ACL injury, and build their receiving corps around him and CeeDee Lamb.
NFL
Dak Prescott
Micah Parsons
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Outraged By Wild Quarterback Suggestion

Dak Prescott didn’t play great in the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card round, but there are no questions about the future of the quarterback position in Dallas. The former Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension last offseason. Prescott has security in Dallas moving forward and he feels good about that.
NFL
ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers to play in first NFL regular-season game in Germany

LONDON -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany this year and the Green Bay Packers are traveling abroad for the first time. The league said Monday that the Bucs will host the inaugural game in Munich next season, although their opponents and the date for the game have yet to be announced.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s future with Cowboys gets strong endorsement from Stephen Jones

The Dallas Cowboys’ season ended in disappointing fashion with an early playoff exit. Such endings often are accompanied by great change within franchises, which appeared likely to happen with the Cowboys, given head coach Mike McCarthy’s shaky job status. McCarthy isn’t the only one whose future was put into question after the season. Star running back Ezekiel Elliott, who endured an injury-filled, underwhelming campaign, has been mentioned as someone who may not be in Dallas in 2022. Cowboys executive Vice President Stephen Jones perhaps put such speculation to rest with his strong endorsement of Elliott’s future on Monday, via Todd Archer of ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother, Jackson, Facing More Accusations

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, was accused of behaving poorly at a Kansas City bar/restaurant earlier in the 2021 NFL season. Jackson Mahomes, who has a prominent following on social media, criticized the establishment on his profile, before getting called out. “We are sorry that we set boundaries that...
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

3 former first-round picks Cowboys could target to replace Dalton Schultz

The Dallas Cowboys have a real dilemma on their hands this offseason. With Dalton Schultz likely leaving via free agency, and/or Blake Jarwin potentially becoming a salary-cap casualty, they should be in the market for another starting tight end for the 2022 season. Today, we will take a look at a few former first-round draft picks who could fit the bill.
NFL
CowboyMaven

NFL Scouting Combine Hosted by Dallas Cowboys in 2023?

FRISCO - There is no football party quite like a Jerry Jones Football Party ... surely part of the attraction to North Texas being a finalist in the bidding for the NFL's 2023 Scouting Combine. The annual event - scheduled for this week in Indianapolis in 2022 and scheduled to...
NFL
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, Jimmy Garoppolo updates from Scouting Combine

Here’s a roundup of the latest quarterback news as the NFL Scouting Combine gets underway at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.:. Washington Post’s Mark Maske: “Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: ‘We’re day to day in terms of handling that. So once the information becomes more relevant or prevalent, then we’ll handle it accordingly. My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans.’”
NFL
Dallas Cowboys
NFL
Twitter
Football
Sports
Tacoma News Tribune

NFL Releases International Games: Cowboys Headed to London in 2022?

FRISCO - London calling?. After the NFL on Monday announced the home teams for its five international games next season, the Dallas Cowboys could be headed for London in 2022. They are the potential road team in games against the Green Bay Packers or Jacksonville Jaguars. The league is expected...
NFL
Merced Sun-Star

Cowboys In PFF Top 101; Where are Randy Gregory & Trevon Diggs?)

FRISCO - We are now two weeks removed from the NFL season finale, a thriller of a Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals (still not a misprint). While each organization is focused on the future and how to get to Arizona on Feb. 12 for Super Bowl LVII, Pro Football Focus has recapped the best players of 2021 from an individual standpoint.
NFL
The Big Lead

Cowboys Won't Commit to Amari Cooper in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys will not commit to having Amari Cooper on the roster in 2022. At least not yet. We've already discussed the options Dallas has with Cooper and how it's a complicated situation, but on Monday it got even more dicey. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones refused to address Cooper's future, claiming that conversations were ongoing.
NFL
The Spun

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyler Murray

It’s been an offseason full of drama surrounding Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The saga continued on Tuesday morning when Larry Fitzgerald Sr. took to Twitter to call the Cardinals quarterback “spoiled.”. “He’s spoiled brings his Oklahoma offense to the NFL team has to catch up great...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
CBS DFW

Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Has Surgery On Non-Throwing Shoulder

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CBS SPORTS) – Multiple media outlets, including CBS Sports, reported Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had shoulder surgery. The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback underwent successful surgery on his left shoulder, head coach Mike McCarthy said from the NFL combine in Indianapolis. The procedure is of the arthroscopic nature, sources tell CBS Sports, and Prescott is expected to be available when the offseason program begins in Dallas sometime in late May or early June. “It’s not a concern,” McCarthy said. “We have no concern. He is doing well.” After suffering an ankle fracture that cost him the majority of the 2020 season, Prescott underwent two surgeries and returned last summer — only to then suffer a strain that impacted his throwing shoulder, one that kept him out of preseason games. He played very well in the Week 1 game at Tampa, but later suffered a calf strain in a thrilling overtime victory against the New England Patriots in Week 6, causing him to miss the Week 8 contest with the Minnesota Vikings after the Week 7 bye.
NFL
Ledger-Enquirer

Cowboys Free Agency: Sign Cedrick Wilson to Replace Amari Cooper?

Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones is not trying to insult Amari Cooper. Far from it; on Monday, when he spoke at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis about Cooper and the cap crunch, Jones used a hand motion to note that he "holds them (Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence) up here in what we think of them.''
NFL
On3.com

Stephen Jones defends Mike McCarthy, Cowboys decision to retain head coach

Usually, when a team wins 12 games, wins their division, and makes it into the playoffs, there is not much discussion about the head coach’s job security. For the Dallas Cowboys, there have been constant questions surrounding Mike McCarthy after another early-round playoff exit to the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL

