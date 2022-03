In the latest installment of NHL Stats News, we take a look at one of the most entertaining and high-scoring games of the 21st century between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings. Then we move to Patrick Kane and his rise up the ranks of the Chicago Blackhawks, a hat trick for the Edmonton Oilers that came too late, and comeback wins for the Colorado Avalanche powered by their stars. We wrap things up with impressive career milestones for a couple of Los Angeles Kings, Kyle Connor’s goal-scoring prowess, and a ton more stats and milestones from around the NHL.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO