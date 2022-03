Scotland will not play Russia at any level of football under the “current circumstances” after the Scottish Football Association supported the stance of their English and Welsh counterparts.A statement from the governing body read: “The Scottish FA president, Rod Petrie, has written to his counterpart at the Ukrainian Association of Football to send a message of support, friendship and unity.“Football is inconsequential amid conflict, but we have conveyed the strong sense of solidarity communicated to us by Scotland fans and citizens in recent days.“We remain in dialogue with UEFA and FIFA regarding our men’s FIFA World Cup play-off and women’s...

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO