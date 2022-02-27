Leg Cramps, Pain? It Could Be PAD

THURSDAY, Feb. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Add better brain health to the growing list of protections your beloved pet may provide you: New research suggests that older adults with a furry companion showed slower mental declines than those without one.
"Prior studies have suggested that the human-animal bond may have health benefits like decreasing blood pressure and stress," said study author Dr. Tiffany Braley, from the University of Michigan Medical Center, in Ann Arbor. "Our results suggest pet ownership may also be protective against...
