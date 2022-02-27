Abandoned Bungalow Burns in Boyle Heights

An abandoned bungalow burned early Sunday morning in Boyle Heights. Zak Holman Senior Photojournalist / KNN





Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: An abandoned bungalow was involved in fire Sunday, Feb. 27, at approximately 12:38 a.m. on the 1000 block of North Cummings Street in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames in the burning bungalow. Zak Holman Senior Photojournalist / KNN

Officers from the Downey Police Department who were nearby, located the fire and reported it to the fire department. Los Angeles Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene and were able to achieve a quick knockdown.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.