ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Here’s How to See the Freedom Convoy in Idaho’s Magic Valley

By Bill Colley
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Freedom Convoy won’t be stopping in Twin Falls. It will be rolling through the area at a slow speed. Truck drivers heading to Washington, D.C., are slow-rolling to allow other drivers to join the procession. Their agenda says they’ll be making their way east from Boise and then after driving...

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 1

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Agree or Disagree: These 5 Popular Cities are Part of Southern Idaho?

We write a lot of stories about different things happening all around Idaho. We love writing about events, animal sightings, and cool real estate, no matter what part of the state it may be in. But there's something that we say in many stories that causes controversy in even the least controversial stories. If we say that Boise is in Southern Idaho, the mobs come out with their pitchforks to tell us we are wrong. But are we?
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Trudy’s Kitchen in Idaho City Gets a Rave Review

Trudy’s is now on my shortlist of places I must visit. Near the top of my bucket list. Only in Your State is a national publication. The writers travel the highways and byways of Middle America in search of good food, local traditions, and a welcoming culture. Somehow, the magazine made it to Idaho City. I once took a visiting friend to see the town. He worked as a prosecutor back east. He was very amused by the office housing the prosecutor in Boise County. He went home and told friends it was like looking at America a century ago.
IDAHO CITY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Janice McGeachin Ripped Again by Idaho News Media

I would’ve told her there are better investments when it comes to her time. Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin is giving more fodder to liberal media. This happened after she addressed an alternative to the Conservative Political Action Committee. The America First Political Action Conference is a break-away splinter group barred from attending CPAC. It appears to have been fronted by a guy named Nick Fuentes. Wikipedia describes him as somewhat of a provocateur.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Jerome County, ID
State
Nevada State
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Government
State
Texas State
Local
Idaho Traffic
State
Maine State
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
Jerome County, ID
Government
State
Oregon State
City
Boise, ID
State
Alabama State
Twin Falls, ID
Traffic
Jerome County, ID
Traffic
State
Oklahoma State
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Cyclists Attacked By Raging Bull During Race

During the Bianchi Rock Cobbler off-road race in Bakersfield, three participants were attacked by a bull. According to KMPH, of the three cyclists attacked, two of them were able to finish the race. The third man wanted to finish the race but was advised by people around him to quit. Videos of the bull attack can be found online, including Twitter and YouTube:
BAKERSFIELD, CA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Yellowstone National Park Celebrates 150 Years

I’ve never been to Yellowstone National Park. I’ve been close. I’ve visited Grand Teton and Glacier National Parks. I buy a yearly Idaho State Park pass. For some inexplicable reason, I’ve never made the four-hour foray to Yellowstone. It’s near the top of my bucket list.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Williams
News Radio 1310 KLIX

8 Sure Signs That Someone Isn’t From Twin Falls, Idaho

Every town, state, and country is made up of them. Some are easy to spot, while others do a better job at blending in. I am one. Maybe you are one too. Every place has outsiders that have moved to their town or state. This country is founded on people that moved from other countries at some point in time. Here in Twin Falls, not everyone is welcoming to the guests, which is one reason why it is the outsider's job to blend in and adapt to their new surroundings. As well as they all try, some still leave hints and stand out that they are not originally from here. Here are a few easy ways to spot them:
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

State Legislator Assaulted at Idaho Homeless Encampment

I was under the impression the homeless encampment outside Idaho’s State Capitol had been cleared. Nope! It’s still there. I’m not sure if any of these people are homeless but instead are activists drawing attention to the homeless. Liberals will call me heartless, but they’ve created an eyesore outside the state’s seat of government. I suppose if participants were camping in trucks versus tents, liberals would demand their violent removal. One cause has the imprimatur of the left and the other is an offense.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Freedom Convoy#Covid#The Federal Government#Parliament#American
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Waterpark Expanding to Be One of Biggest in United States

While it may seem like it will never come, warm weather is fast approaching, and once summer is here, people will be craving some time in the lake, pool, and of course water parks. There aren't many water parks in southern Idaho, so people often travel to Salt Lake City to go to Lagoon or Cowabunga Bay. If people want to stay in-state and travel a little less, Roaring Springs near Boise is another, and it is about to get a major facelift.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

PREDICTION: Idaho Wildfires Will Get Much Worse

It’s dry. It may stay dry for quite some time. Last week I shared a story about some scientists who claim this is the worst drought in 1,200 years. They base this on very dry soil in the high desert. We’re also twenty-two years into a drought cycle that often lasts 30 years. Some cycles last much longer. These are historic cycles and predate human life. They also predate industrialization. The scientists claim man-made activity is responsible for making the current cycle drier than previous bouts of drought.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Deer and Pronghorn to be GPS Tracked in Magic Valley

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers plan to capture and track deer and pronghorn in the desert areas north of Interstate 84 from Eden to Bliss. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced plans to begin capturing about 40 mule deer and 35 pronghorn in the next week to place GPS radio collars on the animals to collect data. Staff will use a helicopter with a net gunner to capture the animals. The radio collars will provide data to biologists to track migration habits, habitat use, and survival. The information will then be available to agencies and businesses to make land-use decisions. The areas the deer and pronghorn will be captured include Hunt, Eden, north of Shoshone and Dietrich, along with Gooding and Bliss. "Capture operations are one-time events designed to cause minimal stress on wildlife on winter range. Biologists attempt to avoid repeatedly stressing wildlife while conducting captures on winter range since the cumulative impacts of multiple disturbances can result in increased mortality," the agency said in a statement. The helicopter will only chase the animals for a maximum of three minutes or less. Most of the operations will happen on public land with some on private property with permission.
BLISS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy