Huskies Advance to NSIC Semifinals, Gophers Earn Big Ten Title

Minnesotans never can get any love. People everywhere you go want to hear anyone from Minnesota to say the state. Like "Oh, you're from Minnesota? Say Minnesota" basically so they can hear the heavy "O" in the state's name. Not everyone has that heavy "O", but in some areas within the state are much more prevalent. When the movie 'Fargo' came out, the accent was very much exaggerated. For the longest time you would hear people stating that "we don't sound like that". Well, if you get to very rural areas within Minnesota, they absolutely do sound like that. Just depends on your heritage and where in the state you live. It's a dialect. Same type of thing you would hear in various parts of the South- some areas have a heavier accent than other areas. Also- 'Fargo' was created by Joel and Ethan Coen who are originally from Minnesota. They know it was super-exaggerated, that was the point.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO