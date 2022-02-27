ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huskies Advance to NSIC Semifinals, Gophers Earn Big Ten Title

By Sarah Mueller
The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team is headed to their fourth straight NSIC semifinals, the Gopher men's hockey team swept Wisconsin, the SCSU men's hockey team swept Colorado, the St. Ben's softball team earned two wins, and the Lumberjacks got back on track Saturday. The SCSU softball team earned...

