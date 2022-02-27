ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fergus Falls, MN

Multiple People Involved In Deadly Crash In Northwest Minnesota

By Kim David
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fergus Falls, MN (KROC AM News) - An apparent head-on crash in northwest Minnesota early Sunday involved two vehicles and ten people and at least one fatality. The accident...

krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kat Kountry 105

Twin Cities Tow Truck Operator Hit By Car

Minnetonka, MN (KROC AM News) - A tow truck operator was seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle on a Twin Cities freeway. The accident happened on I-394 in Minnetonka around 5:30 pm Saturday. The State Patrol says 44-year-old Mario Molina was loading a vehicle onto his truck when...
MINNETONKA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Firefighters Rescue Man, Finish Shoveling His Driveway in Minnesota

Talk about serving their community: Shout-out to these first responders and what they did for a patient here in Minnesota. The motto of many law enforcement agencies here in Minnesota and across the country is 'to protect and serve,' and while I don't doubt that many departments do just that, one fire department here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes REALLY protected and served their patient.
PLYMOUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fergus Falls, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
City
Henning, MN
City
Barnesville, MN
City
Fergus Falls, MN
Fergus Falls, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Set New Record For Handgun Carry Permits in 2021

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The number of handgun carry permits issued by the State of Minnesota hit a record high last year. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says Sheriff's throughout the state issued 106,488 permits to carry under the Personal Protection Act. The Sheriff's Offices received a total of 110,078 applications. 1627 of those applications were denied and 1165 were voided. In addition, 40 permits to carry were revoked last year and 178 were suspended.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Two More Traffic Crashes In Freeborn County

Albert Lea, MN (KROC AM News) - Icy conditions and snow may have played a role in two more traffic crashes in Freeborn County. The first occurred on I-35 near Clarks Grove around 3:30 pm. The State Patrol says both vehicles were driving south when they “made contact and left the road.” One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was identified as 64-year-old Dan Fischer of St. Paul Park.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

2 Rochester District State Troopers Receive Life Saving Awards

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two State Troopers assigned to the Minnesota State Patrol Rochester District were among the dozens of Troopers, State Commercial Vehicle Inspectors, Radio Communications Operators, and citizens who were recognized during an awards presentation this afternoon. State Troopers Zachery Fay and Tyler Crabtree were presented...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Vining
Kat Kountry 105

Austin Police Respond To “Shots Fired” Report

Austin, MN (KROC AM News) - Austin police officers were sent to a neighborhood near a school Thursday to check a report of possible gunshots. The call came in around 1:00 pm from the 600 block of 9th St. NW, which is about two blocks from Sumner Elementary School. Police...
AUSTIN, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Red Wing Man Ruled Incompetent to face Murder Charge

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing man has been found incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a woman at a hotel and Hastings last year. 33-year-old Kyle Steven Williams was charged with second-degree murder last August following the strangulation death of 36-year-old Kelly Kocurek. According to the criminal complaint, Hastings police responded to a medical call at a hotel on the afternoon of May 18th and found the Hastings woman unconscious on the floor with several cords, which appeared to have been cut, next to her. The responding officers also noted evidence of strangulation around her neck.
HASTINGS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy