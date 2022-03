Saint Joseph, MN (KROC-AM News) - A truck driver from east-central Minnesota was the victim of a semi-truck crash today in Stearns County. The State Patrol says the 60-year-old man from Rush City was traveling east on I-94 when his rig went off the roadway and then into the median before crashing down the embankment leading to a rural road running under the freeway. The crash report indicates the truck and trailer came to rest under the I-94 bridge.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO