An amendment to the city's noise ordinances further limits the hours when work crews can do exterior building construction. San Antonio City Council passed the amendment Thursday. Construction work was formerly allowed on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., but the new window is 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. On weekends, work is allowed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and on Sundays from 9-to-5. Contractors can apply for a city permit to work outside those hours, but they have to notify residents at least three-days ahead of time.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO