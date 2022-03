I cautioned you about buying IBKR back in my last two articles. The stock has underperformed with a double-digit decline since my last piece in early December of 2021. Interactive Brokers (IBKR) is a great business that I myself use extensively for trading and investing in stocks. A few of my subscribers have asked if I invest in the business - and my response is that I hold only a token sort of amount of shares as I want to keep an eye on IBKR. I haven't yet pulled the trigger on the company, and in retrospect, this was a good choice.

