A group of brave Ukrainians has been filmed blocking a Russian army convoy and shouting for the invading soldiers to “go home”. In the footage, dozens of people can be seen confronting the military procession in Melitopol, in the south of the country. The furious local residents manage to stop the vehicles, causing a Russian soldier to leave his 4x4 and fire his gun into the air. But the crowd of Ukrainians are undeterred by the sudden blast of gunfire and continue standing in the road. A larger armoured vehicle then tries to drive ahead but its path is...

MILITARY ・ 10 HOURS AGO