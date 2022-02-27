ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans celebrate 100th, 105th and 112th - in dog years! - birthdays for Sunday Mug Shots

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing photos sent in by fans. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Amy and...

www.today.com

TODAY.com

Couple celebrates 60th wedding anniversary in front of 1941 Cadillac for Sunday Mug Shots

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Liz and baby Nora in Iowa; Kathy and Cecile on Figure Eight Island in North Carolina; Annie celebrating her 18th birthday with her friends in Kentucky; Amanda and Brian getting married in St George’s Caye; Belize; Chris, Grant and their dogs Stevie and Eilish in Massachusetts; Steve celebrating his 58th birthday in Cincinnati with his wife Holly, sister-in-law Stephanie, stepson Nate and grandson Jaydyn; Mike and Cyndi in Florida; and Derwood and Beverly in Chapel Hill celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary in front of the 1941 Cadillac they bought together 56 years ago! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Feb. 20, 2022.
FOX 2

FOX 2’s Molly Rose celebrates her dog’s 11th birthday!

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2’s Molly Rose celebrated her dog’s birthday on the morning show Wednesday! Avery the black lab is Molly’s family dog. The rescue dog turned 11 on Wednesday. Molly and her now-husband Nick adopted Avery when they were college students at Mizzou. Avery is a rescue. She and her mom, along with […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
TODAY.com

Colton Underwood announces engagement: ‘Life is going to be fun with you’

Colton Underwood is preparing to walk down the aisle with boyfriend Jordan C. Brown. The former "Bachelor" star, 30, announced the couple's engagement during an interview with People magazine, revealing that he and Brown, 39, celebrated taking the next step in their relationship while in California's Big Sur earlier this year.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Celebrate ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Amanda Blake on Her Birthday

The late red-headed actress, Amanda Blake, lived a colorful life. From acting to supporting animals, to even surviving cancer, she made a name for herself in Hollywood. These days, she’s remembered as saloon business owner, Miss Kitty Russell on “Gunsmoke.” But today, we celebrate what would’ve been her 93rd birthday!
Closer Weekly

‘Father Knows Best’ Actress Elinor Donahue Is a Mom of 4! Meet Sons Brian, Peter, James and Christopher

Actress Elinor Donahue began her acting career at a very early age, starring in several films before landing the role that she became best known for. Playing Betty Anderson on the sitcom Father Knows Best from 1954 to 1960 helped establish her as one of the top actresses on television. Elinor balanced her Hollywood career with motherhood, welcoming four sons: Brian Ackerman, Peter Ackerman, James Ackerman and Christopher Ackerman.
realitytitbit.com

Caleb Greenwood from 90 Day Fiancé's job fits his nomadic lifestyle

90 Day Fiancé is back in 2022 with a brand new season of its spinoff series Before The 90 Days. Season 5 features Ximena and Mike, Gino and Jasmine, Kim and Usman, Memphis and Hamza and many more couples who are attempting to make their relationships work after finding love online.
NWI.com

Griffith Navy vet caps 100th birthday celebration with parade

GRIFFITH — Turning 100 two days after Valentine's Day proved to be a sweet treat for honoree Wes Schafer. Schafer, the "birthday boy," stayed inside his long-time Griffith home but stood and looked out through his front plate-glass windows as dozens of well-wishers in vehicles and in one case, two women on horseback, paraded by to wish him happy birthday.
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU's therapy dog Pepper celebrates fourth birthday

JOHNSON CITY — Pepper, East Tennessee State University’s beloved campus support dog, celebrated her fourth birthday on Tuesday and marked her second year roaming ETSU’s campus. Pepper arrived at ETSU in February 2020 from Florida and the Paws & Stripes Comfort Dog Program. Pepper provides support for...
Distractify

What Happened to the Pink House Owner From 'Fixer to Fabulous'? Here's an Update

Watching too much HGTV can make us, well, a bit jealous. The stunning work of married home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs always leaves us with our drooling jaws on the floor. The two stars of HGTV's Fixer to Fabulous — which first aired in 2019 — restore historic houses around their own neighborhood in Bentonville, Ark. They transform said houses into uber-chic, modern masterpieces nearly anyone would be grateful to call their home. With a knack for preservation and innovative design, Dave and Jenny never fail to wow.
Killeen Daily Herald

Central Texas World War II veteran celebrates 105th birthday

EVANT — Jack Elam was never one to spend much time sitting around idly, and now that the decorated World War II veteran has reached the ripe ol’ age of 105, he still likes to get up and go as much as possible. “We do a helluva lot...
TODAY.com

Kandi Burruss accidentally sent her daughter to school in wrong outfit — twice

Kandi Burruss made a momentary mistake when it came to dress up day at her daughter’s school. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star shared a video on Instagram where she poked fun at herself for making a mistake when it came to her daughter's outfit — twice. In the video, she told the story about how she sent her 2-year-old daughter, Blaze Tucker, to school in costume on the wrong day on two separate occasions.
