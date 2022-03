Alabama baseball suffered a 6-1 loss at top-ranked Texas on Sunday afternoon at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The loss moved the Crimson Tide to 5-3 on the season. Texas was first to strike with one run in the fourth, but Alabama countered with a run of its’ own in the top of the fifth on an Owen Diodati solo home run. The Longhorns came right back to post a three-spot in the sixth and add two more in the eighth to regain and hold on to the lead for the 6-1 win.

