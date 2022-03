BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders will start to see significant changes with mask policies across the state this week. Starting Tuesday, the state and several counties will no longer require masks in government buildings. Many mask mandates for businesses had already expired. As of Feb. 22, 2022, the state of Maryland, Anne Arundel County, Howard County, and Montgomery County will no longer require masks in government buildings. In Howard County where officials say COVID-19 cases are down about 90 percent from the peak, County Executive Calvin Ball says it’s now safe to lift the indoor mask mandate. “I’ll probably be wearing my mask here and there, but...

8 DAYS AGO