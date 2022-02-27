ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

W2W2nite 2/27/22: FOX ; Adult Swim

bubbleblabber.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Homer and Marge are lost in an icy wilderness, they must push themselves to their limits to survive. Premieres: 830 pm ET/PT, check your local listings. In the episode, Beef joins a local moms’ group, while Moon and his friends build a Dread Sled. Meanwhile, the rest of the family...

www.bubbleblabber.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Beautiful Wife Christine Baumgatner For Date Night At The SAG Awards

Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, enjoyed a rare public date night at the SAG Awards! See the pics!. Kevin Costner changed out his holster and cowboy hat for a tuxedo as he hit the SAG Awards red carpet, alongside his stunning wife, Christine Baumgartner. The Yellowstone star wore a standard black tux, as his wife stunned in a plunging, sparkling peach gown. Costner, who stars as John Dutton in Paramount’s show, lead the ensemble on the red carpet after their co-star rejected getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Amazon Renews Hit Series for Season 2 Days After Season 1 Premiere

It didn't take long for Amazon Studios to decide that it had a new hit on its hands. Reacher, based on the iconic Jack Reacher character from author Lee Child's bestselling novel series, released its first season on Prime Video on Friday, February 4th. Fans have quickly taken to this new iteration of the character, with Alan Ritchson stepping in to take on the titular role. On Monday evening, just three days after Reacher's entire first season debuted, Amazon announced that the series had been renewed for a second installment.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adult Swim#Fox#Wolf And#Honeybee
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Leaked Photos Show Red and Kitty in 'That '70s Show' Revival

Photos from the set of That '90s Show, the highly anticipated sequel series to That '70s Show, leaked this week, showing Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp hard at work already. Although the show is set 15 years after That '70s Show, it looks like the Formans' kitchen is still in the same home, except with some 1990s flair. The new series will be released on Netflix and will run 10 episodes.
TV SERIES
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Michael Chiklis to star in the first episode of Fox's Accused

The Gotham alum is returning to Fox to headline the premiere of Fox's crime anthology drama, based on a BBC British format, that tells its story from the defendant's point of view in a trial. "Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back," per Deadline. "Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school." Fox also revealed that Homeland vet Michael Cuesta will direct the premiere, reuniting him with Homeland executive producers Homeland Gordon and Alex Gansa. “Michael Chiklis and Michael Cuesta, teamed with Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore, make a powerful combination for Accused,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “They each are synonymous with high-stakes television, engaging drama and compelling performances, striking the perfect tone required for a series of this caliber.”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Reunion We Never Thought in a Million Years We’d See

It’s a blast from the past — in the present. Let’s do the time warp again! With a single photo shared to Instagram on February 6, Bold & Beautiful leading lady Katherine Kelly Lang flashed us all the way back to the mid-2010s. In the image, she’s hanging with Kim Matula, who played Brooke’s daughter Hope from 2010-16, and Linsey Godfrey, who played poor, ill-fated Caroline from 2012-18.
CELEBRITIES
spoilertv.com

The Conners - Episode 4.14 - Triggered - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Triggered” – This special edition of “The Conners” continues the show’s legacy of handling difficult subjects when the family is locked down in their home due to a shooting incident in the neighborhood. Viewer discretion will be advised. This episode of “The Conners” airs MARCH 2 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Wells Adams, Chris Harrison and More Stars React to Colton Underwood’s Engagement: ‘You’ve Come a Long Way’

Sharing their happiness. Plenty of Colton Underwood‘s friends and former colleagues offered their congratulations after he announced his engagement to Jordan C. Brown. The former Bachelor star, 30, revealed on Monday, February 28, that he and the political strategist, 39, got engaged earlier this year while vacationing in Big Sur, California, to celebrate Underwood’s birthday.
NFL
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star Surprises With Reported Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thorton shared some sad news on social media for fans of the show. The reality star revealed she had been under testing at John's Hopkins in the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, taking fans through her emotional journey. Thornton joined the popular Bravo reality...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Charles Dance Cast in ‘Washington Black’ at Hulu

Click here to read the full article. Charles Dance has been cast in Hulu’s “Washington Black” in the recurring role of James Wilde. James is the father of Erasmus and Titch (Tom Ellis) Wilde. He is described as an esteemed scientist and inventor whose shadow looms over the entire story, bearing down with the enormous weight of patriarchy, empire and duty. At his core, Wilde is a man fighting to give himself permission to love the way he must, even as he reckons with his failings as a father. Throughout the series, he will attempt to reconcile those things without destroying...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Walker’: Jared Padalecki Gets New Partner As Ashley Reyes Joins CW Drama As Series Regular

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Reyes (How I Met Your Father, American Gods) has been tapped as a lead opposite Jared Padalecki in the CW’s Walker. Reyes, who has joined the cast as a series regular, will first appear in the next episode, “Nudge”, slated to premiere March 3. Reyes succeeds Lindsay Morgan who exited Walker earlier this season for personal reasons after playing Walker’s (Padalecki) partner Micki Ramirez since the pilot. Reyes will play a new character, Cassie, who is Walker’s new partner. A spirited, uncensored, strong Texas Ranger based in Dallas who served as a Texas state...
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy