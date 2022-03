Virgil van Dijk has told Liverpool fans not to come to Anfield to support the club if they do not believe that the Reds are in a title race with Manchester City. Liverpool are currently six points adrift of Man City in the Premier League table, but due to their cup final commitments this weekend they do have a game in hand over their title rivals. That lead has already been cut down from 15 points, with Liverpool capitalising on the few slip-ups City have made thus far - most notably last week's 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO