Iowa will move to a 3.9% flat income tax rate under a compromise between legislative Republicans and Gov. Kim Reynolds that paves the way for passage of the massive tax cut. Senate lawmakers voted to pass the bill Thursday afternoon, with the House expected to follow, which would send the bill to Reynolds' desk for her signature. The deal means the governor will have a new achievement to tout in a nationally televised speech Tuesday, when she gives the Republican Party's rebuttal to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO