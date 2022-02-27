ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Other Pokemon Day Announcements Include Shaymin Event And Free Legends Arceus Update

By Editorials
Nintendo World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe "Daybreak" update for Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be available later today. Version 1.1.0 adds new Pokemon outbreaks and new training ground battles. The Mystery Gift code "ARCEUSADVENTURE" can...

ComicBook

Pokemon Card Sells for Record-Breaking Amount

A single Pokemon card sold for nearly $1,000,000 in an auction this week, breaking the record for the most expensive sale of a Pokemon card ever. A graded version of the rare Pikachu Illustrator card was auctioned off for $900,000 this week by Goldin, breaking the record for the most expensive single Pokemon card transaction. No details about the buyer or seller were provided by Goldin, but the sale breaks a previous record of $375,000, which was also for a Pikachu Illustrator card. A graded version of a Shadowless 1st Edition Base Set Charizard also sold for $369,000.
ComicBook

Pokemon Card Thief Steals $250K of Cards by Tunneling Into Game Store

A thief stole a massive haul of Pokemon cards by tunneling through the wall of a game store. Last week, a game thief broke into Punch Out Gaming in Forest Lake, Minnesota and cleared out two storage rooms full of Pokemon card products valued at $250,000. While the store had a security system, the alarm wasn't triggered as the thief didn't enter in through a door or window. Much of the merchandise is new product, which is hard to replace due to high demand and a lack of stock from distributors. "I realized how much money, product, and time we put into it, and I just started crying...," said owner Eric Johnson to Fox 9. "I can't recover this product because our distributors don't have any. So, even with the insurance money, that doesn't do us any good." The game store's security camera captured footage of the break-in, which can be viewed below.
The Game Haus

Pokemon Legends Arceus Ride Pokemon Guide

Hello Trainers. Legends Arceus has now been out for almost all of February. And players are still out there buying a copy for their first time. Similar to Sun and Moon, part of traversing the game’s region is getting Ride Pokemon. As the player helps out the residents of the Hisui Region, wardens will allow them to use their Celestica Flute to call on the aid of these revered beasts. This guide will walk readers through how to get all the Ride Pokemon in Legends Arceus.
CNET

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Players Can Get a Free Pokemon From GameStop

Pokemon Legends: Arceus players can pick up a free Pokemon for the game from GameStop. Beginning Feb. 25, participating stores in the US and Canada will be distributing free download codes for a Hisuian Growlithe, one of the new regional forms introduced in Pokemon Legends. This Growlithe is level 26 -- to represent the Pokemon series' 26th anniversary -- and comes alongside 20 Feather Balls, which fly much farther than standard Poke Balls.
GamesRadar+

New Pokemon Presents is dropping on Sunday for a weekend surprise

A brand new Pokemon Presents is scheduled to air this coming Sunday on February 27. The official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account announced the forthcoming Pokemon Presents showcase. According to the new tweet seen just below, the presentation will be debuting at approximately 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, and will last for roughly 14 minutes.
ComicBook

Pokemon Brings Back Original Anime Style in New Short

Pokemon has brought back the original anime's art and design style with a stunning new short! The franchise is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in a number of huge ways as Pokemon has collaborated with a number of big name artists for all sorts of releases that have included new video games, art, anime specials, music videos, fashion, and more. Now the franchise is collaborating with an artist they have tapped in the past for some cool Uniqlo designs in a series of special new exhibits hitting in Japan over the next few weeks. But this exhibit kicked off in a pretty cool way.
dbltap.com

How to Evolve Yanma into Yanmega in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

We've put together a solid guide on how to evolve Yanma into Yanmega in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Yanma, like many others, received its own secondary evolution with the release of Generation IV and the Sinnoh region. Given Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a revisit of the region from a previous point in time, it makes sense that those who debuted in the first round would make a reappearance here.
dbltap.com

Where to Find Misdreavus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Trainers are attempting to find and catch Misdreavus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Misdreavus is a Ghost type Pokemon. Its Hisuian Pokedex number is #197. In battle, Misdreavus is strongest against Normal and Fighting type Pokemon. On the other hand, it is weakest against Dark types. Misdreavus has two spawn locations in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. You may need it to complete a request - or just because you want to have it. While it is in very specific regions, it is possible to find and catch Misdreavus.
dbltap.com

All Pokemon in the Coronet Highlands in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Trainers are looking for all Pokemon residing in Coronet Highlands in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. As the fourth Main Arena, there are 16 habitats and three different camp locations that players have to look out for. The first camp is Highlands Camp which is located on the east side of the map. Next, the Mountain Camp is the second camp located by Lonely Spring. The third one is Summit Camp which is near the Moonview Arena. The last two camps are unlocked through missions that players will have to complete.
UPI News

'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Pokémon Company has announced a new set of Pokémon video games titled Scarlet and Violet, which are coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2022. The games were introduced Sunday in a new trailer that began with a live-action sequence involving a security guard checking out the offices of Pokémon video game developer Game Freak.
The Game Haus

When Is The 2022 Pokemon Direct?

Pokemon Day is so close, trainers. Everyone at the Game Haus can taste it like a Snorlax gunning for sweets. It also happens that a new Pokemon Direct is in the work for celebrations. This begs the question, when is the 2022 Pokemon Direct? Dive in to catch the date.
The Game Haus

Pokemon Unite Hoopa Guide and Build

The newest addition to pokemon unite plays very uniquely. With teleporting mechanics built into every key move, Hoopa is an unconventional supporter that is very strong when properly utilized. One of the biggest things to keep in mind when playing Hoopa is looking at the map. Since each of its moves in this particualr build teleports either Hoopa or its allies, understanding where and how to use them is very important. Without much further ado, here is a Pokemon Unite Hoopa Guide and Build.
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Reveals What Ash's Gigantamax Gengar Looks Like in Battle

Pokemon Journeys has finally shown off what Ash Ketchum can do with his Gigantamax Gengar with the newest episode of the series! Ash has been making his way through the ranks of the World Coronation Series, and as he battles against his strongest opponents yet in the upper classes, he has been pulling moves from his journey throughout the Pokemon world over the years. This has included the use of Z-Moves and Mega Evolution, and most recently he was able to acquire Gengar's specialty Gigantamax form in order to stand up against the upper ranks of the Ultra Class trainers.
CNET

Pokemon Go March Community Day: Alolan Sandshrew, Bonuses and More

March is almost here, and one of the biggest events happening in Pokemon Go next month is March's Community Day. The event takes place on Mar. 13 and features both regional forms of Sandshrew, along with a few other special bonuses. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.
ClutchPoints

Pokemon Day Pokemon Legends: Arceus Mystery Gift Codes

Pokemon Day has given Pokemon Legends: Arceus some Mystery Gift Codes for trainers alongside their new Daybreak update. Pokemon Legends Arceus trainers can redeem these mystery gift codes to get freebies in celebration from the current event. These rewards are just to get additional pokeballs to make capturing easier as well as cosmetics for their trainer. For the Daybreak update, trainers can investigate mysterious mass outbreaks of Pokemon popping up all over the Hisui region. Players can battle Legendary Pokemon and wardens, adding more options to the Pokemon battle experience. It was given 7:00 AM PST, February 27, 2022.
ComicBook

Pokemon Fans Are Loving the Newly Revealed Starters

During today's Pokemon Presents, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were revealed for Nintendo Switch. The game will represent the ninth Pokemon generation, allowing players to explore a brand-new region. While details were kept fairly minimal, it already seems like the fan community is in love with all three of the game's new starters! We probably won't know much more about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for a bit longer, but with the game set to release at the end of 2022, fans won't have to wait too long for additional information!
dbltap.com

Hoopa Joins the Pokemon UNITE Roster for Pokemon Day 2022

Trainers can now battle with the Mythical Pokemon, Hoopa, in Pokemon UNITE in celebration of the 2022 Pokemon Day. Hoopa was revealed as one of the next Pokemon to join the roster of fighters in Nintendo's team-based fighter, Pokemon UNITE, during the recent Pokemon Presents broadcast. This Pokemon has made headlines recently as the mastermind behind Pokemon GO's Season of Mischief, bringing species from the Galar region into the limelight far before other regions. Now, trainers will be able to bring their mischievous nature to the battlefield.
ComicBook

Pokemon Cosplay Brings Serena Back for a Battle

One awesome Pokemon cosplay is getting Serena ready for a new battle! Ash Ketchum has teamed up with a number of different traveling companions over the decades of the franchise thus far, and each of them has been so different from one another that fans have picked their favorites from among the groups. Many of these companions have actually made their return to the anime on a few occasions over the run of the newest anime, Pokemon Journeys, but there are still many more fan favorites from the past that fans want to see in action again with an official return someday.
