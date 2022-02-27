ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fergus Falls, MN

Multiple People Involved In Deadly Crash In Northwest Minnesota

By Kim David
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fergus Falls, MN (KROC AM News) - An apparent head-on crash in northwest Minnesota early Sunday involved two vehicles and ten people and at least one fatality. The accident...

kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFIL Radio

Another Deadly Semi Crash in Minnesota

Saint Joseph, MN (KROC-AM News) - A truck driver from east-central Minnesota was the victim of a semi-truck crash today in Stearns County. The State Patrol says the 60-year-old man from Rush City was traveling east on I-94 when his rig went off the roadway and then into the median before crashing down the embankment leading to a rural road running under the freeway. The crash report indicates the truck and trailer came to rest under the I-94 bridge.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Woman Crashes And Rolls On Icy Road

Oak Center, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman was hurt after crashing her vehicle in rural Wabasha County and an icy road is getting the blame. The crash happened around 8:00 am Sunday on Highway 63 near Oak Center. The Minnesota State Patrol says 51-year-old Julie Demaray was...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fergus Falls, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
City
Henning, MN
City
Barnesville, MN
City
Fergus Falls, MN
Fergus Falls, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KFIL Radio

Level 3 Predatory Offender Is Moving to Southeast Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A level 3 predatory offender is moving to southeast Rochester. The Rochester Police Department said that Joshua Winsky has been approved to be released from Minnesota Department of Corrections’ custody and he will be moving to the 2100 block of Campus Drive southeast, Rochester on March 1st.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Vining
KFIL Radio

2 Rochester District State Troopers Receive Life Saving Awards

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two State Troopers assigned to the Minnesota State Patrol Rochester District were among the dozens of Troopers, State Commercial Vehicle Inspectors, Radio Communications Operators, and citizens who were recognized during an awards presentation this afternoon. State Troopers Zachery Fay and Tyler Crabtree were presented...
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KFIL Radio

Austin Police Respond To “Shots Fired” Report

Austin, MN (KROC AM News) - Austin police officers were sent to a neighborhood near a school Thursday to check a report of possible gunshots. The call came in around 1:00 pm from the 600 block of 9th St. NW, which is about two blocks from Sumner Elementary School. Police...
AUSTIN, MN
KFIL Radio

Firefighters Rescue Man, Finish Shoveling His Driveway in Minnesota

Talk about serving their community: Shout-out to these first responders and what they did for a patient here in Minnesota. The motto of many law enforcement agencies here in Minnesota and across the country is 'to protect and serve,' and while I don't doubt that many departments do just that, one fire department here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes REALLY protected and served their patient.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Red Wing Man Ruled Incompetent to face Murder Charge

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing man has been found incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a woman at a hotel and Hastings last year. 33-year-old Kyle Steven Williams was charged with second-degree murder last August following the strangulation death of 36-year-old Kelly Kocurek. According to the criminal complaint, Hastings police responded to a medical call at a hotel on the afternoon of May 18th and found the Hastings woman unconscious on the floor with several cords, which appeared to have been cut, next to her. The responding officers also noted evidence of strangulation around her neck.
HASTINGS, MN
KFIL Radio

3 Years Ago Today, a Ton of Snow Fell Here in Minnesota!

The snow in the forecast Thursday (Feb 24) is nothing compared to the amount of snow that fell over southeast Minnesota three years ago!. As a noted snow-lover, I have to confess that I wish the snowstorm that hit our neck of the woods in Rochester and southeast Minnesota on this date three years ago was in our forecast now.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy