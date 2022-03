The Honda Classic delivered a stunning final round from PGA National and we now dissect the PGA Tour golf power rankings before the API. If you’d asked a casual observer if there was any chance that Daniel Berger didn’t win The Honda Classic as he entered Sunday’s final 18 holes with a five-shot lead, the majority of people would tell you that he had the victory secured already. That, however, doesn’t take into account the immense challenge that PGA National gives even PGA Tour players — nor does it factor Sepp Straka going nuclear on the field.

