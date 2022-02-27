ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

County Historic Preservation Advisory Board Meets March 2

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 3 days ago

The Los Alamos County Historic Preservation Advisory Board (HPAB) will meet...

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Texas primaries

The first primaries of the 2022 midterm election season took place in Texas on Tuesday, shaping the field for November’s general elections. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Beto O’Rourke (D) predictably won their parties’ primaries for the gubernatorial nomination, while progressives saw a major win in the 35th Congressional District and Republican Hispanic women saw victories in South Texas.
TEXAS STATE
newsnationnow.com

State of the Union: 5 key takeaways from Biden’s speech

(NewsNation Now) — In a wide-ranging speech that began with a rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin and ended with a call for unity at home, President Joe Biden addressed the nation and the world in his first State of the Union speech Tuesday evening. Over the course of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Russia pounds Ukrainian cities as advances stall, draws UN censure

KYIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainians said on Wednesday they were battling on in the port of Kherson, the first sizeable city Russia claimed to have seized, while air strikes and bombardment caused further devastation in other cities, especially Kharkiv in the east. Russia's week-old invasion has yet to...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Alamos County, NM
City
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos County, NM
Government
The Hill

Paralympics won't ban Russians, Belarusians from competing

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced on Wednesday that it will allow competitors from Russia and Belarus to compete in the Winter Paralympics beginning Friday, though they will not be able to compete under their nations' flags because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The athletes from Russia and Belarus, which...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Roman Abramovich confirms he will sell Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — With the threat of financial sanctions looming, Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich confirmed Wednesday he is trying to sell the Premier League club he turned into an elite trophy-winning machine with his lavish investment. The speed of Abramovich’s pending exit from Chelsea is striking as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Powell expects a quarter-point Fed rate hike this month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he supports a traditional quarter-point increase in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark short-term interest rate when the Fed meets later this month, rather than a larger increase that some of its policymakers have proposed. But Powell did open the door...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County News#Hpab#Zoom
The Associated Press

US, allies weaponizing sanctions to curb Russian aggression

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and U.S. allies in a matter of days weaponized the global economy against Russia for invading Ukraine, and the resulting destruction has been devastatingly fast. The sanctions almost instantly put Russian President Vladimir Putin on the defensive against skyrocketing inflation. Russia’s central bank,...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy