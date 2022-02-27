PRICE Act now law

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice sued the State of Missouri over a new law barring local police from enforcing federal gun laws. Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act, H.B. 85, which was signed into law late last year, declares many federal gun regulations “invalid,” including statutes covering weapons registration and tracking. Local law enforcement are banned from enforcing federal gun laws that lack an equivalent Missouri law, or risk being sued for $50,000 by private citizens who assert their Second Amendment rights have been violated.
