Twin Cities Tow Truck Operator Hit By Car

Kenyon Police yesterday posted a still photo from a security camera that showed a man walking around at night. While the figure doesn't appear to be doing anything wrong at the time, Kenyon Police took the time to advise residents to stay alert as they feel the 'masked' man is someone who has a history of theft in the area. Overall it's a good reminder for everyone that as we start to see overnight temps warm with spring on the way, to make sure your doors and windows are closed and locked, in order to prevent theft.

KENYON, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO