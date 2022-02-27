From the archives: A deep dive into Afro-Latinx culture

When I look at my kids every day, I don't think about the color of their skin. I look at them and all I see are their beautiful faces. It's only during the quiet times that I think about their race and their racial identities, like when I see that almost none of the YouTubers they like are Black or even Latinx. It's when I take them to jiujitsu practice, where there are hardly any Black or Latinx kids at all. It's when I sit down at night after putting them to bed, and it hits me that I'll only have influence over the books they read and the shows and movies they watch for a little while longer. I've come to realize that isn't good enough. It's not good enough, because Afro-Latinx representation is almost nonexistent in children's media, outside of Disney's "Encanto" or "Sesame Street" star Sonia Manzano's animated TV series "Alma's Way," let alone representation for multiracial, multiethnic Afro-Latinx kids like mine.

