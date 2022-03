A fight broke out at Apollo High School the night of February 15th when Tech played a boys basketball game at rival, Apollo. Today on WJON I talked with St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett. He says when they have potential "highly spirited" matchups between Tech and Apollo they make sure they have plenty of staff available at these events. Jett says the staffs at Tech and Apollo get together prior and involve law enforcement in these discussions.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO