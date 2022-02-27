Enjoy Masopust in Montgomery Today

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayo Clinic's financial performance set records last year. The Rochester-based health care giant's annual financial report shows its net operating income, the key measure of its financial performance, reached $1.2 billion in 2021. Before experiencing a 25-percent drop in net operating income due to the pandemic in 2020, Mayo's previous high mark for its net operating income was just over $1 billion in 2019. When compared to 2020, the Mayo Clinic's net operating income was up 66.5-percent last year and its overall revenues were up 14-percent.
Comments / 0