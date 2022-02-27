ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Shreyas Iyer leads India to 3-0 T20 sweep over Sri Lanka

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21FFZX_0eQbMHMJ00
1 of 17

DHARAMSALA, India (AP) — Shreyas Iyer struck his third consecutive half-century as India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in their third and final Twenty20 cricket game on Sunday to sweep the series 3-0.

Iyer followed up his scores of 57 not out and an undefeated 74 in the first two games with 73 not out off 45 balls as India finished on 148-4 in 16.5 overs with 19 balls to spare.

Sri Lanka had won the toss and opted to bat, with Dasun Shanakar’s 74 not out off 38 balls helping the visitors recover to 146-5 after a shaky start.

Iyer’s total of 204 runs in the three-match series helped India wrap up a third consecutive T20 series sweep. India had previously beaten West Indies and New Zealand by the same margin.

This was India’s 12th consecutive win in T20 cricket, equaling Afghanistan’s record winning streak in the shortest format.

Shreyas Iyer was named man of the match and series.

“All three knocks have been special,” he said. “The outfield was fast (Sunday) and I tried to hit the gaps. It has been a roller coaster journey after my injury. It requires only one ball to get into form.”

Chasing 147, India made a slow start after losing Rohit Sharma (5) cheaply.

Sanju Samson (18) opened the innings in Ishan Kishan’s absence. He was caught behind in the seventh over after adding 45 runs for the second wicket with Shreyas Iyer.

Lahiru Kumara (2-39) then struck twice, including the removal of Deepak Hooda (21), as India was reduced to 103-4.

But Iyer was immaculate in his run scoring and never let the pressure creep up. He reached his sixth T20 half-century off 29 deliveries. Overall, he finished with nine fours and a six.

Ravindra Jadeja scored 22 not out off 15 deliveries as the duo added an easy 45 runs for the fifth wicket to steer India to another comfortable win.

This was after Sri Lanka failed to capitalize on winning the toss and was reduced to 11-3 in four overs.

Avesh Khan (2-23) and Mohammed Siraj (1-22) struck early blows as the Sri Lankan top order was destroyed.

Pathum Nissanka (1), Danushka Gunathilaka (0) and Charith Asalanka (4) all fell early.

Ravi Bishnoi (1-32) then bowled Janith Liyanage (9) to further reduce the visitors to 29-4.

Dinesh Chandimal scored 22 off 27 deliveries but his dismissal left Sri Lanka at 60-5 in 12.1 overs.

Shanaka then took charge and struck a 29-ball half-century. He hit nine fours and two sixes, putting on 86 runs off 47 deliveries with Chamika Karunaratne (12 not out).

Sri Lanka was short of a competitive total but Shanaka’s knock saved the side from total embarrassment.

“It has been a tough series without our senior bowlers. We didn’t capitalize on the first six overs today again with the bat,” Shanaka said. “Our pace attack has been good throughout the last year. But we need more control with pace. We have to adapt to different conditions in international cricket.”

The hosts had already sealed the series with convincing wins in the first two matches. India won in Lucknow by 62 runs and then won on Saturday in Dharamsala by seven wickets.

The two teams will now compete in a two-test series. The first test starts on March 4 in Mohali.

With the series already decided, India made wholesale changes to their playing eleven, resting Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Opener Kishan also missed out. He had suffered a blow to the head during the Indian innings on Saturday. He spent the night at a local hospital and is under observation for signs of concussion.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Women’s Cricket World Cup prepares to start after a bodged buildup

The World Cup that begins on Friday will be New Zealand’s first chance to play host to the women’s tournament in 22 years. The 2000 edition, held in the pre-professional era when the game was still governed by the volunteer-run, perpetually-strapped-for-cash International Women’s Cricket Council, looked quite different to anything the current set of players will be used to. Across four weeks in November and December 2000, the eight teams were put up in student accommodation at Lincoln University in Christchurch, lived together, trained together, and ate meals together.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 7:16 a.m. GMT

Sydney braces for flash floods as rain disaster moves south. SYDNEY (AP) — Sydney was preparing on Wednesday for dangerous flash flooding as population centers farther north began a massive cleanup operation after record floods that have claimed at least 14 lives along Australia’s east coast in recent days. The torrential rain — as much as 20 centimeters (8 inches) — is forecast for Australia’s largest city and surrounding areas late Wednesday and early Thursday, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said. “In the Sydney area, we have minor to major flood warnings current,” meteorologist Dean Narramore said. In the New South Wales town of Lismore, 600 kilometers (370 miles) north of Sydney, a fourth death was confirmed on Wednesday as floodwaters drain from homes and searchers knock on doors.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuzvendra Chahal
Person
Rohit Sharma
Person
Janith Liyanage
Person
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Person
Chamika Karunaratne
Person
Dinesh Chandimal
Person
Pathum Nissanka
Person
Ishan Kishan
Person
Sanju Samson
Person
Mohammed Siraj
Person
Lahiru Kumara
Person
Avesh Khan
Person
Shreyas Iyer
Person
Ravi Bishnoi
Person
Ravindra Jadeja
Person
Deepak Hooda
ESPN

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur beat Hyderabad, go top of the table and qualify for the semis

Jamshedpur FC knocked Hyderabad FC off the top of the table with a clinical 3-0 victory in their rescheduled encounter at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday. Chinglensana Singh (5th OG) scored an own goal to help Jamshedpur take the lead before skipper Peter Hartley (28th) doubled the lead with Daniel Chima Chukwu (65th) extending his rich vein of form with his fifth goal since joining Jamshedpur to crown a solid performance. Jamshedpur now are in pole position with 37 points from 18 matches, two more than Hyderabad (35 points) with a game in hand.
SOCCER
Reuters

WTA roundup: Qualifier upsets Alize Cornet in Lyon

2022-03-01 04:33:11 GMT+00:00 - Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa earned the biggest win of her career Monday, upsetting fourth-seeded Alize Cornet of France 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the opening round of the Open 6eme Sens Metropole in Lyon, France. Bucsa, a 24-year-old who is ranked 139th in the world, had never...
TENNIS
Reuters

WTA roundup: Ukraine's Elina Svitolina wins Monterrey opener

2022-03-02 04:50:17 GMT+00:00 - Top-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, wearing her national colors of blue and yellow, won on "a special night for me," beating Russia's Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday in the first round of the Abierto GNP Seguros in Monterrey, Mexico. Svitolina had been outspoken in the...
TENNIS
Reuters

UAE to host China, Syria World Cup qualifiers

March 1 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has been selected as the neutral venue for this month's Asian World Cup qualifiers involving China and Syria, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Tuesday, without giving a reason for the change. China are set to face Saudi Arabia in Group...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T20#Cricket#Dharamsala#Ap
BBC

Tour du Rwanda 2022: Eritrea's Natnael Tesfatsion wins second title

Eritrean cyclist Natnael Tesfatsion won the 14th edition of the Tour du Rwanda to become champion for the second time. The 22-year-old had a 26-second lead over his closest challenger, Ukraine's Anatolii Budiak, heading into Sunday's eighth and final stage. Tesfatsion, who rides for Italian club Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli, finished...
CYCLING
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

780K+
Followers
396K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy