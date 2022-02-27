ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Spread: Hoosiers a Slight Favorite in Sunday Night's Game at Minnesota

By Tom Brew
HoosiersNow
 2 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Indiana has struggled on the road this season, winning just two of nine games, and they leave the state of Indiana for the final time in the regular season this Sunday to take on Minnesota.

The Hoosiers, sitting at 17-10 overall and 8-9 in the Big Ten, need a victory to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. The oddsmakers think they will get it done. The Hoosiers, despite their poor road record, are 3-point favorites in the opening line on the SISportsbook.com gambling website. The over/under is 131.5.

  • 4 p.m. ET UPDATE: Two hours before tipoff, the line has moved up to 3.5 points. And there is GOOD injury news for Indiana. Senior guard Rob Phinisee is back tonight from his foot injury. Here's that story. CLICK HERE

The Hoosiers know this is must-win time. They took care of business on Thursday in a 74-64 home win against Maryland, and now they need to do the same against the Gophers. Game time is 6 p.m. ET.

“I wouldn’t say we pay attention to (the NCAA Tournament bracket talk), but Coach (Mike Woodson) has laid out the roadmap for the rest of the season,'' Indiana sophomore guard Anthony Leal said Friday. "We’re all mindful of it and we know we need to win some more games.

“Internally, losing sucks, obviously, and losing five in a row is not something that we wanted to, so we really locked in protected home court against Maryland. We put together 40 minutes.’’

Minnesota is 13-13 overall and 4-13 in the Big Ten, winning two of their last three home games, with the only loss coming against league-leader Wisconsin 68-67 on Wednesday night,

Indiana is 14-13 against the point spread this season. The Hoosiers are 14-3 at home straight up and 12-5 vs. the spread at Assembly Hall. On the road, Indiana is just 2-7 straight up and 1-8 against the spread.

The Hoosiers finish the regular season next week with a home game against Rutgers on Wednesday night and at Purdue next Saturday afternoon.

Here are Indiana's results thus far this season, both straight up and against the spread:

  • Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Michigan 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost)
  • Nov. 12 — Beat Northern Illinois 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 17 — Beat St. John's 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost)
  • Nov. 21 — Beat Louisiana 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 23 — Beat Jackson State 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 27 — Beat Marshall 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 30 — Lost at Syracuse 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Dec. 4 — Beat Nebraska 68-55 as an 11-point favorite (won)
  • Dec. 8 — Lost at No. 22 Wisconsin 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost)
  • Dec. 12 — Beat Merrimack 81-49 as a 20-point favorite (won)
  • Dec. 18 — Beat Notre Dame 64-56 in Indianapolis as a 4.5-point favorite (won)
  • Dec. 22 — Beat Northern Kentucky 79-61 as a 17-point favorite (won)
  • Jan. 2 — Lost at Penn State 61-58 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Jan. 6 — Beat No. 13 Ohio State 67-51 as a 2-point favorite (won)
  • Jan. 9 — Beat Minnesota 73-60 as an 11-point favorite (won)
  • Jan. 13 — Lost at Iowa 83-74 as a 4.5 -point underdog (lost)
  • Jan. 17 — Won at Nebraska 78-71 as a 9-point favorite (lost)
  • Jan. 20 — Beat No. 4 Purdue 68-65 as a 4-point underdog (won)
  • Jan. 23 — Lost to Michigan 80-62 as a 4-point favorite (lost)
  • Jan. 26 — Beat Penn State 74-57 as an 8.5-point favorite (won)
  • Jan. 29 — Won at Maryland 68-55 as a 1.5-point favorite (won)
  • Feb. 5 — Lost to No. 18 Illinois 74-57 as a 1.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Feb. 8 — Lost at Northwestern 59-51 as a 2-point favorite (lost)
  • Feb. 12 — Lost at No. 17 Michigan State 76-61 as a 4-point underdog (lost)
  • Feb. 15 — Lost to No. 15 Wisconsin 74-69 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Feb. 21 — Lost at No. 22 Ohio State 80-69 in OT as a 7-point underdog (lost)
  • Feb. 24 — Beat Maryland 74-64 as a 6.5-point favorite (won)

Western Iowa Today

#24 Iowa wins big against Northwestern

(Iowa City) Iowa registered their fourth consecutive victory with their 82-61 decision over Northwestern on Monday night. The Hawkeyes are 11-7 in the Big Ten and 21-8 overall. Keegan Murray had another huge performance with 26 points, 18 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. Jordan Bohannon finished with...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

GAME DAY: No. 8 Purdue at No. 10 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- Looking to clinch at least a share of the Big Ten Conference title, No. 10 Wisconsin (23-5, 14-4) hosts No. 8 Purdue (24-5, 13-5) in a rematch from Jan. 3. The Badgers stunned the Boilermakers 74-69 in the first meeting in West Lafayette. That came in the midst of a seven-game winning streak for UW, who is now one game up on both PU and Illinois atop the league standings.
MADISON, WI
The Associated Press

Nebraska tops No. 23 OSU, Hoiberg’s 1st win over ranked foe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bryce McGowens scored 26 points, Alonzo Verge Jr. had 13 points and 11 assists, and Nebraska beat No. 23 Ohio State 78-70 on Tuesday night. The Cornhuskers (9-21, 3-16 Big Ten) bested a ranked opponent for the first time under third-year coach Fred Hoiberg. He came in 0-23 against teams in the AP Top 25, and Nebraska was 0-24 overall since beating a ranked Maryland squad during the 2019 Big Ten Tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HoosiersNow

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Minnesota in Real Time

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Welcome to our live blog as Indiana heads out of state for the last time this season. Indiana takes on Minnesota at 6 p.m. ET, and we've got you covered with all the latest news in real time. If you're not familiar with our game-day blogs,...
NBA
247Sports

2023 Indiana EDGE Will Heldt is excited to learn more about Minnesota

"I've been hearing the most of late from Wake Forest, Purdue, Iowa State, Minnesota, Duke, Indiana and Northwestern mostly," 2023 Carmel (Ind.) EDGE Will Heldt said to 247Sports. "All of those schools have mostly been just talking about progressing in the recruiting process. I'm looking forward into March probably getting out to spring ball at these places to see things first hand."
CARMEL, IN
HoosiersNow

Hoosiers Sweat it Out, But Still Get Huge Road Win at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Indiana had several goals for Sunday in its road game at Minnesota, but there was only one that really truly mattered. The Hoosiers did just that, winning 84-79 at Williams Arena to go to 18-10 on the season and back to ,500 in the Big Ten at 9-9. Thanks to two wins in four days after a five-game losing streak, Indiana is right back in the mix for an NCAA Tournament bid.
BASKETBALL
Daily Iowan

Photos: No. 21 Iowa women’s basketball vs. No. 6 Michigan

No. 21 Iowa women’s basketball became regular season co-Big Ten Champions in the last home game of the season after defeating No. 6 Michigan, 104-80, in sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 27. The Hawkeyes share the title with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Today marks Michigan’s fourth loss on the road after Nebraska, Michigan State, and Northwestern.
IOWA CITY, IA
HoosiersNow

Photo Gallery: Indiana at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Take a look at 20 photos from Indiana's 84-79 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday evening. Senior guard Xavier Johnson led the Hoosiers with 24 points. Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led the team with 8 rebounds and also contributed 14 points. More than 11,000...
NBA
