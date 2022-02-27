Point Spread: Hoosiers a Slight Favorite in Sunday Night's Game at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Indiana has struggled on the road this season, winning just two of nine games, and they leave the state of Indiana for the final time in the regular season this Sunday to take on Minnesota.

The Hoosiers, sitting at 17-10 overall and 8-9 in the Big Ten, need a victory to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. The oddsmakers think they will get it done. The Hoosiers, despite their poor road record, are 3-point favorites in the opening line on the SISportsbook.com gambling website. The over/under is 131.5.

4 p.m. ET UPDATE: Two hours before tipoff, the line has moved up to 3.5 points. And there is GOOD injury news for Indiana. Senior guard Rob Phinisee is back tonight from his foot injury. Here's that story. CLICK HERE

The Hoosiers know this is must-win time. They took care of business on Thursday in a 74-64 home win against Maryland, and now they need to do the same against the Gophers. Game time is 6 p.m. ET.

“I wouldn’t say we pay attention to (the NCAA Tournament bracket talk), but Coach (Mike Woodson) has laid out the roadmap for the rest of the season,'' Indiana sophomore guard Anthony Leal said Friday. "We’re all mindful of it and we know we need to win some more games.

“Internally, losing sucks, obviously, and losing five in a row is not something that we wanted to, so we really locked in protected home court against Maryland. We put together 40 minutes.’’

Minnesota is 13-13 overall and 4-13 in the Big Ten, winning two of their last three home games, with the only loss coming against league-leader Wisconsin 68-67 on Wednesday night,

Indiana is 14-13 against the point spread this season. The Hoosiers are 14-3 at home straight up and 12-5 vs. the spread at Assembly Hall. On the road, Indiana is just 2-7 straight up and 1-8 against the spread.

The Hoosiers finish the regular season next week with a home game against Rutgers on Wednesday night and at Purdue next Saturday afternoon.

Here are Indiana's results thus far this season, both straight up and against the spread:

Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Michigan 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost)

Nov. 12 — Beat Northern Illinois 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won)

Nov. 17 — Beat St. John's 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost)

Nov. 21 — Beat Louisiana 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won)

Nov. 23 — Beat Jackson State 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won)

Nov. 27 — Beat Marshall 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won)

Nov. 30 — Lost at Syracuse 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)

Dec. 4 — Beat Nebraska 68-55 as an 11-point favorite (won)

Dec. 8 — Lost at No. 22 Wisconsin 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost)

Dec. 12 — Beat Merrimack 81-49 as a 20-point favorite (won)

Dec. 18 — Beat Notre Dame 64-56 in Indianapolis as a 4.5-point favorite (won)

Dec. 22 — Beat Northern Kentucky 79-61 as a 17-point favorite (won)

Jan. 2 — Lost at Penn State 61-58 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)

Jan. 6 — Beat No. 13 Ohio State 67-51 as a 2-point favorite (won)

Jan. 9 — Beat Minnesota 73-60 as an 11-point favorite (won)

Jan. 13 — Lost at Iowa 83-74 as a 4.5 -point underdog (lost)

Jan. 17 — Won at Nebraska 78-71 as a 9-point favorite (lost)

Jan. 20 — Beat No. 4 Purdue 68-65 as a 4-point underdog (won)

Jan. 23 — Lost to Michigan 80-62 as a 4-point favorite (lost)

Jan. 26 — Beat Penn State 74-57 as an 8.5-point favorite (won)

Jan. 29 — Won at Maryland 68-55 as a 1.5-point favorite (won)

Feb. 5 — Lost to No. 18 Illinois 74-57 as a 1.5-point favorite (lost)

Feb. 8 — Lost at Northwestern 59-51 as a 2-point favorite (lost)

Feb. 12 — Lost at No. 17 Michigan State 76-61 as a 4-point underdog (lost)

Feb. 15 — Lost to No. 15 Wisconsin 74-69 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)

Feb. 21 — Lost at No. 22 Ohio State 80-69 in OT as a 7-point underdog (lost)

Feb. 24 — Beat Maryland 74-64 as a 6.5-point favorite (won)

