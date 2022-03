We are finally out of the miserable cold timeline (for now), just in time for the Ole Miss baseball team (6-0) to host the ULM Warhawks in the first of two midweek games this evening. Tonight, Tupelo freshman Hunter Elliott will make his first collegiate start. Meanwhile, Hayden Dunhurst will remain in the dugout in favor of Calvin Harris. The Rebels enter the week as high as No. 2 according to D1Baseball, USA Today and NCBWA. The Warhawks come into this two-game set 1-4. Right before the game, Peyton Chatagnier was listed in the starting lineup, but was removed shortly before first pitch. New lineups are updated below.

