Twin Cities Tow Truck Operator Hit By Car

Albert Lea, MN (KROC AM News) - Icy conditions and snow may have played a role in two more traffic crashes in Freeborn County. The first occurred on I-35 near Clarks Grove around 3:30 pm. The State Patrol says both vehicles were driving south when they “made contact and left the road.” One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was identified as 64-year-old Dan Fischer of St. Paul Park.

FREEBORN COUNTY, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO